Homelessness issues, economic growth and affordable housing were all on the list of 14 mayors who gathered Thursday for the annual joint meeting of the Metropolitan Mayors' Consortium and Greater Portland Inc’s Small City Consortium.
Thanks to the record-breaking snow, the mayors appeared for a meeting originally scheduled for Brix Tavern in Tualatin. The gathering usually focuses on updates on legislative priorities and economic progress.
Tualatin Mayor Frank Bubenik served as emcee for the event, which was sponsored by Portland General Electric,
Here’s what the mayors had to say.
Beaverton
Mayor Lacey Beaty said one of Beaverton’s priorities is to get the legislature to understand that Salem’s “unfunded mandates are killing cities a lot this year.”
Beaty said the city is working for bills that pertain to homeless issues.
“All mayors on this call are working with the legislators and calling with them to help fund cities. Our general funds just cannot continue to take the brunt of this humanitarian crisis that’s unfolding on the streets across Oregon.”
Beaverton has raised more than $10 million outside of its general fund budget to open a year-round shelter in an effort to address homelessness, Beaty added.
Durham
Durham is one of the smallest cities in Washington County and the entire metro area, acknowledged Mayor Gery Schirado, but it supports many of the same legislative goals as other cities, noting that as the region prospers, so does the landlocked city.
“We’ve achieved about as much as we can do in terms of where we can go with economic development,” he said. “Our charter prohibits us from any type of commercial development. You will not find a retail outlet. Nor will you find a church, school (or) anything that resembles something that would be identified perhaps as a downtown area or business core.”
Schirado joked that the population has remained relatively constant because “people move into Durham, they don’t move out.”
Forest Grove
Mayor Malynda Wenzl said Forest Grove too is looking at ways to provide affordable housing and make sure the city can provide even more such housing in the future.
“Homelessness is a huge issue for us, just like many of my colleagues in the county and the area,” Wenzl said.
She said the city created a community impact grant that recently was awarded to the Forest Grove Foundation, who in turn used the money to provide services for the homeless.
“So I’m really proud of that. I thought it was an innovative approach that we as a city took,” she said.
Gladstone
Mayor Michael Milch half-joked that when most people think of Gladstone, they think of the wide array of car dealerships, along McLoughlin Boulevard, leading him to muse whether the future of those dealerships might be to purchase autos exclusively online in the future.
“Which one of these car dealerships will be the first to realize that perhaps a far better use of their valuable real estate along McLoughlin Boulevard might be to have a one-story auto showroom on the ground floor of a four- or five-story apartment building filled with residents who emerge every morning to board a high frequency electric commuter bus that takes them to their jobs on the days they’re not working from home over a high speed internet connection?” he asked.
In the future, Milch said, he believes McLoughlin Boulevard/Highway 99E has the potential to become the ideal testing ground for a “15-minute city” where a multiple of needs are addressed through walking and biking.
Hillsboro
Mayor Steve Callaway said Hillsboro is focusing on the Oregon Mayors Association Task Force’s request to provide $40 per capita to each city in Oregon with a minimum of $50,000 to address issues with homelessness. He said many mayors throughout the state have signed on to the proposal.
“This is a proposal that came out of a task force of mayors, has been signed onto by well over 100 cities throughout our state, and it’s the largest response we’ve ever had from our cities,” he said.
Callaway said Hillsboro is also supportive of a semiconductor task force supported by Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici. That issue may sound totally disconnected from housing and homelessness, but it’s not, Callaway argued.
“One of the things that we want to stress is just the sense of urgency with which we need Salem to respond, and also recognizing that it is an equity issue because it allows folks to get into good jobs that are stable, have benefits and have retirement and you can do that without taking on onerous college debt,” Callaway said.
Lake Oswego
Like other cities, Mayor Joe Buck said, Lake Oswego has legislative priorities that include preserving home rule authority, avoiding unfunded mandates and leveraging regional and state partnerships. He said Lake Oswego hopes to apply those priorities as they relate to climate, housing, local land-use control and infrastructure funding.
“Climate is a top priority, as is with other cities, and we’re supporting legislative efforts that advance local ability to combat climate change with our own authority,” he said.
Buck said Lake Oswego is also supportive of a thriving retail environment, with two town centers — downtown and the Lake Grove district — and neighborhood commercial hubs. He noted the city recently completed a “transportation and beautification project” along Boones Ferry Road, its largest-ever capital project to invest in infrastructure.
“That has now spurred quite a bit of redevelopment along that corridor as intended, which is fantastic, and it’s improved multimodal connectivity between the town center and the budding neighborhoods,” said Buck.
Milwaukie
Like many other cities, housing and homelessness, childcare, utility assistance, and climate change are all at the forefront of Milwaukie’s legislative concerns, said Mayor Lisa Batey.
Batey said Milwaukie has been undergoing a growth spurt since the MAX Orange Line began running through the city.
“We did our housing needs analysis, and in the decade from 2016 to 2026, we will see about 1,800 new apartments, which is basically doubling the number of apartments in Milwaukie. We’ve seen about 200 to 250 new single-family homes,” she said.
In addition, Milwaukie has its first cottage cluster developments on the drawing board. A large parcel on Johnson Creek Boulevard is expected to be the location of future townhomes, she said.
North Plains
North Plains Mayor Teri Lenahan said she supports the Oregon Mayor’s Association Task Force homelessness proposal as well.
“It’s a very complex problem, and as mayors, we know our cities, and we know the people in our cities, and we know what our cities need, and it’s just really extremely important for us to continue to advocate for our cities and this OMA (Oregon Mayors Association) homelessness proposal,” Lenahan said.
Lenahan said North Plains’ economic opportunities analysis priorities include focusing on local economic development, growing local and regional business investments, building on the city’s growing diverse culture and expanding the local presence and investments in the city’s local economy.
“As a fiscally challenged community of about 3,500, we are looking to expand that job housing balance by diversifying our employment and industrial opportunities through our urban growth boundary expansion,” she said.
Portland
Ted Wheeler, who has been Portland’s mayor for the last six years, said while talk among mayors has focused on economic development, most of those at Thursday’s meeting have mentioned “homelessness as an impediment to potential economic development.”
He said when he served as chairman of the Multnomah County Commission, homelessness wasn’t front and center as an economic development issue and wasn’t discussed as a statewide issue.
“I’m just mindful of the fact that on this call, we have a diversity of mayors from a diversity of communities all over talking about this as being a focal point,” he said. “It is by far our most important issue. Compassionately and effectively addressing the homelessness situation is indispensable to our economy and fostering a sense of shared prosperity not only in the city of Portland but throughout the state of Oregon.”
Wheeler said if Portland suffers from such an issue, so suffers the rest of the state. He said Portland has seen a 50% increase in the unsheltered population over a three-year period.
“I have stated my collective goal clearly. Our goal should be to eliminate unsanctioned, unsheltered camping in Portland. That is the goal towards which I am working.”
Sandy
Mayor Stan Pulliam said Sandy is asking for $14 million from the Oregon Legislature to go towards the city’s water infrastructure. He’s also concerned about unfunded mandates including housing.
“Sandy has been (one of the) fastest-growing communities in Oregon. We have added the middle housing, high-density housing. We’ve done our part. What’s not talked enough about is — with a consent decree with DEQ — we are under a housing moratorium at this point,” said Pulliam, who ran unsuccessfully for governor last year as a Republican.
Pulliam said his city has led the way in rural broadband internet service. Sandy also has a façade grant improvement and strong tenant improvement opportunities for local businesses, he added.
In addition, he said Sandy is in the process of opening up more than 80 acres of prime commercial real estate development, located off of Highway 26 near the Fred Meyer store.
“A large portion of it will be housing that goes into that,” he said.
Sherwood
Mayor Tim Rosener touted Sherwood’s large broadband network that flows through Washington, Clackamas and Yamhill counties, a publicly owned network that’s been around since 2004.
About 9,000 of Sherwood’s 20,000 residents leave the community every day to work, Rosener said, and so Sherwood is now focusing on economic development rather than just residential development, hoping to create more local jobs. That includes a focus on creating land for industrial use.
Rosener praised Trammell Crow Co. for helping flatten an area containing extensive bedrock for the placement of 430,000 square feet of industrial space.
“They made lemonade out of lemons because they took that rock, they crushed it, and now they’re filling a need for crushed rock for all the construction that’s going on in the Portland metro area,” Rosener added.
Vancouver
Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, who was in a hurry to catch a flight immediately after Thursday’s meeting, said that for the most part, all issues touched upon by the mayors were the same as those in her city, across the Columbia River in Washington.
“Our top legislative priorities are not just in Olympia, though. We actually do come down and lobby in Salem and we go to Washington, D.C.,” she said.
McEnerny-Ogle identified the Interstate Bridge as a “number-one” priority. Oregon and Washington lawmakers have been working off and on for years on a plan to replace the aging bridge that carries Interstate 5 across the Columbia River, between Portland and Vancouver.
She added, “Nothing that you’ve heard today is any different (in Vancouver), just the funding opportunities.”
Wilsonville
Mayor Julie Fitzgerald said Wilsonville attracts businesses by ensuring its industrial areas are “shovel-ready.” She said Wilsonville also has tax increment financing that aims to attract high-value investments in the city.
“Wilsonville is a city that has really built itself, since it was incorporated in 1968, to be favorable to high-wage jobs and traded-sector industrial occupations,” Fitzgerald said.
She said Wilsonville is looking at urban renewal to see if it could provide a tool that the city could use to transform its downtown area.
“Since we’re split by the freeway, we have challenges there, but we have our Town Center Master Plan that we’re really excited about,” Fitzgerald said.
Tualatin
Mayor Frank Bubenik said while Tualatin has no special legislative requests, it is tracking several bills related to funding that provides incentives for needed housing, specifically those related to affordable housing. In addition, Tualatin is watching bills related to homelessness including as well as increasing mental health and drug rehabilitation programs.
Bubenik also called out state officials’ plans to toll certain state highways, including Interstate 205 immediately east of Tualatin.
“I’m surprised no one’s talking about tolling today,” Bubenik said. “But we are very interested in tolling, as we represent Washington County and Clackamas County and Tualatin.”
The Oregon Department of Transportation says tolling will allow the state to pay for critically needed upgrades to the transportation network. However, many community leaders in areas where tolling is proposed have said it will unfairly burden residents and lead to worsened traffic on side streets as drivers try to avoid the tolls.