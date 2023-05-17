Latest economic forecast

State economists Josh Lehner, left, and Mark McMullen present the quarterly economic and revenue forecast on Wednesday, May 17, to members of the Oregon House and Senate revenue committees in Salem.

 Peter Wong

Oregon lawmakers will have more money available for state spending, taxpayers are due record credits on their 2023 returns, and the state school fund will get a record amount from excess corporate income taxes.

State economists delivered that news Wednesday, May 17, to members of the House and Senate revenue committees in Salem. This quarterly economic and revenue forecast is the last before lawmakers make final decisions on the next two-year state budget, which starts July 1. The 2023 session is scheduled to adjourn by June 25.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Reporter

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

Recommended for you