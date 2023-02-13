ODOT closures

A recently improved crosswalk on North Lombard Street.

The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to close 181 crosswalks across busy roads in the metro region in 2023. Fifty-three of them are in Portland.

The crosswalks are on state highways that serve as major roads in ODOT Region 1 that includes Portland, Barlow, Beaverton, Canby, Cascade Locks, Gladstone, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Milwaukie, Molalla, Oregon City, Sherwood, Tigard, Troutdale, Tualatin, West Linn, Wilsonville, and unincorporated portions of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.

