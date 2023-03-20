Significant renovations on Multnomah County’s Arbor Lodge homeless shelter are slated to begin in the next few weeks.

In a former Rite Aid on North Lombard Street, the Arbor Lodge shelter operated as an interim shelter for nearly a year from fall 2021 to fall 2022, with space for 58 adults inside and 12 in pods in the parking lot.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.