Significant renovations on Multnomah County’s Arbor Lodge homeless shelter are slated to begin in the next few weeks.
In a former Rite Aid on North Lombard Street, the Arbor Lodge shelter operated as an interim shelter for nearly a year from fall 2021 to fall 2022, with space for 58 adults inside and 12 in pods in the parking lot.
At a groundbreaking ceremony on March 16, Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal commended Arbor Lodge and Kenton neighbors who “have set an example for what it looks like to really come together even when it’s hard.”
“I know that it’s been hard for the neighborhood, I know that you’ve experienced impacts,” Jayapal said.
Jayapal said her hope for the shelter was “that it's going to be that place of welcome and shelter for all of our unhoused neighbors who pass through here. My other hope is that in 10 years, we're no longer going to need this as a shelter.”
The shelter closed in October 2022, five months before major renovations got underway, though it was open as a severe weather shelter for a few nights.
Multnomah County purchased the building in late 2020 for $2.6 million. The state legislature allocated $5 million to renovating the building in 2021. That year, the county said the renovations would cost between $4.5 and $5 million.
But in the year and the half since, that estimate has swelled to $9.4 million. The additional $4.4 million is coming from the county’s Joint Office of Homeless Services.
Joint Office of Homeless Services spokesperson Denis Theriault said the price increase was largely due to inflation and rising construction costs. "And, as project designs develop, they become more detailed and costs become clearer," Theriault said. "Severe weather, wildfire smoke events, and COVID-19, for example, pointed the project team to a need for more robust and resilient building systems (like HVAC). The original budget was based on previous shelter projects.”
Once renovations are completed and the shelter reopens in spring 2024, the shelter is expected to house 106 people — 88 in bunks and 18 in pods outside.
The renovated building is designed by Carleton Hart Architecture, which has designed shelters like the Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland. The shelter previously had cots for sleeping and an "awake space" separated by dividers. After renovations, the shelter will have a dorm area with bunk beds, a separate common living space and dining area, accessible toilets and showers, and space for staff to meet individually with shelter visitors for case management. A portion of the parking lot will become a landscaped outdoor area, a pet relief zone, and a designated area for the outdoor pods.
Do Good Multnomah operated Arbor Lodge before it closed and will operate it after renovations are complete.
Do Good focuses on housing and emergency shelters for homeless veterans, but “serves all populations in our shelters,” Joint Office of Homeless Services spokesperson Denis Theriault said. Reservations will be required for beds, with people in the surrounding North Portland area prioritized.
When Arbor Lodge closed, “folks staying at the shelter were moved to other facilities, and Do Good is operating a motel shelter in the meantime while work is under way to renovate Arbor Lodge,” Theriault said.
The area around the shelter at North Lombard Street and Denver Avenue has struggled in recent years, including at the former dive bar across the street. As Willamette Week reported, neighbors have reported safety concerns, including fires and fights, at the encampment that has taken over the vacant building. Though the bar closed in 2018 and was sold to a developer the next year, some neighbors said problems picked up once the shelter opened across the street in 2021.
“This has not been an easy trip and experience, but I appreciate everyone continually coming to the table to have a conversation with us,” Do Good Multnomah chief operating officer Daniel Hovanas said at the groundbreaking. “I know there's a lot of work to be done. But I'm very excited about the opportunity of Do Good and neighbors and shelter coming together and being one, and setting an example of how to do this right.”