Domicile unknown

Homeless deaths have increased nearly 16% in Multnomah County since 2011.

 Courtesy: Multnomah County

Homeless deaths in Multnomah County increased 53% from 2020 to 2021 — and will likely increase again when the figures from 2022 are finalized.

That is the takeaway from two overlapping but not identical sets of data available released Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.

Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you