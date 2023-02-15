Homeless deaths in Multnomah County increased 53% from 2020 to 2021 — and will likely increase again when the figures from 2022 are finalized.
That is the takeaway from two overlapping but not identical sets of data available released Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The increase from 2020 to 2021 is included in the newest annual Domicile Unknown report from Multnomah County. It found that the number of homeless people who died in the county increased from 126 in 2020 to 193 the following year.
The other data set is posted on a website that the Oregon Health Authority began to maintain this year. It currently reports that 220 homeless people died in Multnomah County from January to December, 2022 — a 14% increase over the county’s 2021 total.
The data sources are not exactly the same, however. The county figures are compiled by the Medical Examiner, which investigates deaths in the county that are not attended by a physical. The OHA figures are reported by funeral directors in the county.
“It’s apples and oranges,” Multnomah County Health Director Jennifer Vines said when the county released its 2021 report on Feb. 15. She admitted that the increase from 2020 appears to be increasing into 2022 in the earliest figures compiled by the Medical Examiner.
During the press conference, Vines and other health officials said the increase from 2020 to 2021 was driven by several factors, including soaring overdose deaths attributed to fentanyl. It was was a primary or contributing factor in 36 deaths (32%), a dramatic increase from four deaths the previous year.
In addition, more homeless people died of homicides than at any time since 2011, more than doubling from eight in 2020 to 18. That mirrors an 83% increase in overall homicides documented by the Portland Police Bureau, which reported 90 homicides, the report said.
And four people died of overheating during the devastating “heat dome” event that took place from June 25 to June 30, 2021, with hyperthermia contributed to one additional death . Perhaps surprising, however, more homeless people died of cold in 2021 than heat. There were eight deaths in which hypothermia, or low body temperature, contributed — up from three deaths in 2020.
Among other key findings in the report: 76% of those who died were male with an average age at death of 48 years; the 46 females who died had an average age of 46 years; the majority of those who died were classified as White (146, 76%), followed by Black/African American (19, 10%) and American Indian/Alaska Native (9, 5%).
Multnomah County has been releasing annual Domicile Unknown reports on homeless deaths in the county since 2011. Since then, xx deaths have been documented in the reports. In addition to the 193 in 2021 and the 126 in 2020, they include 113 in 2019, 92 in 2018, 79 in 2017, 80 in 2016, 88 in 2015, 56 in 2014, 32 in 2013, 56 in 2012 and 47 in 2011.
“For a decade, the detailed analysis in Domicile Unknown has helped raise awareness about the deadly risks that people living unsheltered experience, from exposure to the elements and interpersonal violence, to the impact of untreated mental health and substance use disorders. Multnomah County undertakes this annual report as one way to examine the characteristics and causes of local homeless deaths; these deaths are by definition unnatural because they fall into the county medical examiner’s jurisdiction for death investigations,” reads the newest report, which was supported by the Street Roots homeless advocacy organization.
The OHA first began compiling and reporting data on homeless deaths in the state in 2022 at the direction of the Oregon Legislature. The statewide total for last year stood at 522 on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Multnomah County share represents 42% of the statewide total, even though the county is only approximately 19 percent of the Oregon population.
Geographic, demographic, mortality and other information is posted on an online Health Authority dashboard.