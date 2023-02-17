An active duty soldier from Washington and others targeted Portland for political violence in 2021 “because things go so crazy here all the time it’s normal,” according to U.S. court documents.

As first reported by KOIN 6 News reporter Jashayla Pettigrew, Kenneth George Harold was a member of the U.S. Army stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord when he allegedly committed his crimes between February and April, 2021. He left the military in May 2022.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.