Harold is charged with interstate riot and is accused of communicating with others or traveling to Portland on more than one occasion to incite violence and damage property, Pettigrew reported on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Among other things, Harold is accused of using a “tool” to smash through the windows of local buildings, including those at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland.
According to the KOIN 6 News report, court documents show that on Feb. 17, 2021, Harold sent a text message in which he suggested that he and the recipient break windows and distract law enforcement “again.” About a week later, Harold had a similar interaction with another contact.
“The cool thing about Portland is that there are a ton of people that show up so it’s easier to perform the type of direct action I like to do like throwing smoke bombs so that the pigs can [sic] see us or I would cut loose with a mortar fir [sic] sure,” the person typed in their message.
Harold replied that it seemed easier to conduct those actions in Portland than it did in Seattle.
On two different occasions during the week of March 8, Harold texts contacts in Oregon about trying a new tool on windows that Friday, March 12, 2021. That is when the Portland Police Bureau arrested 13 people following widespread vandalism in the Pearl District. Harold was not among them.
Harold said that he felt “almost more comfortable doing it in PDX sence [sic] things go so crazy here all the time it’s normal.”
In the same text message thread, Harold said that he hoped similar events would happen in Seattle or else the two would have to travel to Portland more often.
And on March 14, 2021, Harold told the same contact that the previous night was fun and he learned that his new tool worked well. According to the court documents, Harold continued to message contacts about using hammers and other tools to break through windows for about another month.
The records cite a text from April 2, 2021, in which the defendant says, “the windows we love to see shattered but it’s so easy to replace too. Minneapolis made the biggest impact with burning it down.”
According to the KOIN 6 News report, on April 20, 2021, Harold and a contact discussed smashing the windows of “slimy nonprofit” Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland. The contact asserted that Harold and others should destroy anything because “every business upholds capitalism.”
Afterward, on that same Tuesday, Harold and an additional contact sent messages about traveling to Portland.
“It’s at the justice center I’ve always wanted to do one of those ones!! Those nights go insane!” Harold said, according to court documents.
The Multnomah County Justice Center and Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in downtown Portland were the focus of months of nightly protests that frequently turned violent. Industrial-strength fireworks were frequently fired at the adjacent buildings.
Court records allege that Harold caused about $11,188.43 worth of damage in downtown Portland, KOIN 6 News reported.
