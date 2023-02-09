Before the Wednesday, Feb 8 game between Portland and Golden State, I briefly spoke with Austin White, sports editor for the Portland Tribune, about taking photos of all the Trail Blazers just in case any one of them would be traded before the deadline on Thursday, Feb 9.
So, with that in mind, after the Blazers entered the floor of the Moda Center for warmups, I noticed that Josh Hart was called over by Bruce Ely, team photographer for the Blazers, and Ely seem to motion him to go back toward the locker room. At that point, I knew something was going on.
Shortly after that, Hart came back onto the floor ran toward Anfernee Simmons and told him about some news. Then, Hart went over to Damian Lillard to also share the news with him.
I documented Lillard’s reaction — it was a surprised look on his face.
I documented as many moments as I could knowing that something was happening. After Hart left the floor toward the locker room, I continued to take pictures of players huddling around each other to look at a cell phone as if they were finding out for themselves about any news regarding the team.
I immediately downloaded the images from my camera onto my phone and sent the images to White, who then put out a tweet with my photos with the news of Hart being traded to the New York Knicks.
After White posted the tweet of the trade, I noticed that his tweet, which included my Twitter handle, seemed to be gaining lots of attention within seconds. And it continued to do so throughout the game, throughout the night and through Thursday morning. The New York Post reached out to request the image to run in their publication. And now it’s getting attention there as well.
At the end of the day, I was glad to work in concert with my sports editor who has been good at pushing out information as fast as we can.