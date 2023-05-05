The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about the suspicious death of 24 year-old Charity Lynn Perry.
The request is made in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime
Perry was found deceased on April 24, 2023, under suspicious circumstances in a culvert near Ainsworth State Park in East Multnomah County. She was known to frequent the downtown Portland and Vancouver, Washington area.
Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw or talked to Perry after March 6, 2023, or has any information regarding her death.
Secure and anonymous tips can be made to crimestoppersoforegon.com or by visiting the APP Store and downloading P3 Tips for smart phones or tablets.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded 100% by community donations. To support Crime Stoppers of Oregon with a donation, or to view other unsolved cases, visit crimestoppersoforegon.com.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”