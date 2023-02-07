A Russian cryptocurrency money launderer, previously extradited from the Netherlands to face charges in the District of Oregon, pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 6, in federal court.
Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $500,000.
Dubnikov will be sentenced on April 11.
This case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
The complicated, international case spans at least three years, crimes in Russia, companies in the United States and Chinese renminbi — renminbi is the official currency of China; the yuan is the principal unit of that currency. The terms sometimes are used interchangeably.
According to court documents, between at least August 2018 and August 2021, Dubnikov and his co-conspirators laundered the proceeds of Ryuk ransomware attacks (see sidebar) on individuals and organizations throughout the United States and abroad.
After receiving ransom payments, the alleged criminals — including Dubnikov, his co-conspirators and others involved in the scheme — engaged in various financial transactions, some internationally, to conceal the nature, source, location, ownership and control of the ransom proceeds.
Specifically, in July 2019, a United States-based company paid a 250 Bitcoin Ryuk ransom after a ransomware attack. The U.S. Justice Department did not identify the company.
On or about July 11, 2019, in Moscow, Russia, Dubnikov accepted 35 Bitcoin from a co-conspirator in exchange for approximately $400,000. The Bitcoin transferred to Dubnikov came from the ransom paid by the American company, Justice claims.
Dubnikov converted the Bitcoin to Tether — which is described as an asset-backed cryptocurrency stablecoin (which, itself, is described as a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a specific value).
The loot was sent to a second co-conspirator, who eventually exchanged it for Chinese renminbi.
Dubnikov’s co-conspirators laundered additional Bitcoin sourced from the original ransom payment, according to the Justice Department and Dubnikov was compensated financially for his role in the scheme.
On Nov. 2, 2021, Dubnikov was arrested in Amsterdam. He was extradited to the United States on Aug. 16, 2022, and made his initial appearance in federal court in the District of Oregon the next day.
Dubnikov’s extradition was handled by the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs. He was transferred to the District of Oregon by the FBI.
Dana Haynes is Editor-In-Chief at Pamplin Media Group.
