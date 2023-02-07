021523-russiancryptoplea

A Russian money launderer has pleaded guilty in an Oregon court to taking part in an international conspiracy involving cryptocurrency.

A Russian cryptocurrency money launderer, previously extradited from the Netherlands to face charges in the District of Oregon, pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 6, in federal court.

Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $500,000.

