The Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village is expected to open soon, with construction nearing completion.
The 60-pod site in North Portland’s University Park neighborhood will be the city’s fifth — and largest — shelter under the Safe Rest Village program.
The site is right next to the Peninsula Crossing trail, which has become a common tent camping site for homeless Portlanders in the neighborhood.
Urban Alchemy, a California-based shelter operator that city council tapped to run a planned sanctioned tent camping site, will also operate the Safe Rest Village.
Kirkpatrick Tyler, Urban Alchemy’s director of governmental and community affairs, said the hope for residents is that “regardless of what they've been facing outside in the world, that when they cross the threshold, that they're able to let some of that go, that they're able to have a good night's sleep, that they're able to have folks connected to them, that love on them and support them, and provide access to the resources to help figure out what's the next pathway for their lives.”
The pods will be open on a referral-only basis for unhoused adults. Chariti Montez, project manager for the Safe Rest Village program, said outreach workers will be providing referrals to the shelter and it’s likely that many of the people who move in will come from the surrounding area.
A portion of the trail will be in a 150-foot buffer zone around the Safe Rest Village where camping won’t be allowed.
“We were constantly having fire concerns, we have heritage trees that were being attacked. So this area has really suffered from a lot of challenges,” Commissioner Dan Ryan said. “What you have now is you have services here, and that should be much better for the neighborhood, that you have the city's services all on site and 24/7 supervision.”
The city hasn’t announced an opening date. Montez said the city doesn’t yet have a list of the people who will move in.
The pods are all installed, but finishing touches are still being put on the property. Urban Alchemy, which hires people who have previously been incarcerated or homeless, will need to be staffed before residents can start moving in.
Residents are expected to stay between six and nine months.
“We have to stop letting perfection get in the way of good and actually taking action and learning from that,” Ryan said. “In the continuum from streets to stability, what we noticed is there was a missing link. We didn't have an on-ramp, a place where you could go and actually just clearly get some rest and get some resilience built, so then there would be hope that when you move in to stable housing, you'd actually be stable enough to stay in that housing.”
Of the people who left the four existing Safe Rest Village sites since July 2022, more than half moved into temporary or permanent housing.
In April, Portland City Council approved a contract with Urban Alchemy for up to $50 million over five years for operating multiple shelter sites. In Urban Alchemy’s proposal to the city, the organization said it would cost just over $2.8 million in the first year to operate a 50-unit tiny-home village — not including meals, utilities, or other costs covered by the city.
Portland allocated $52 million from American Rescue Plan Act pandemic-relief funding for the Safe Rest Villages.
The Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village will have 60 pods, which can be shared by couples but are typically single-occupancy, plus gathering areas, a space for gardening and a dog run.