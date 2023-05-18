The Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village is expected to open soon, with construction nearing completion.

The 60-pod site in North Portland’s University Park neighborhood will be the city’s fifth — and largest — shelter under the Safe Rest Village program.

Dan Ryan, Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village Preview, 2023.05.18

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan speaks at a preview event for the Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village.
Urban Alchemy, Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village Preview, 2023.05.18

Urban Alchemy director of governmental and community affairs Kirkpatrick Tyler speaks at a preview of the Safe Rest Village on May 18, 2023. Urban Alchemy, a California-based organization, will operate the Safe Rest Village at Peninsula Crossing. 
Interior, Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village Preview, 2023.05.18

The individual sleeping pods have a bed, dresser, electricity, heating and cooling. 

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.