More snow could fall this weekend, prompting Mayor Ted Wheeler to extend his storm state of emergency that lasts through Sunday, Feb. 26.
During a Friday press conference, Wheeler said the city is tracking changing weather forecasts that indicate more snow could fall in the Portland region on Saturday or Sunday.
“I’m hearing this could become an extended weather event, and I’m prepared to extend the state of emergency if that happens,” Wheeler said, referring to fluctuating predictions from the National Weather Service.
Wheeler also defended the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s response to the storm that hit Wednesday and dumped up to 10.8 inches of snow in the region — the second most ever recorded in a single day. Forecasts only predicted a light dusting of snow before large flakes began falling that afternoon.
Wheeler said he and the rest of the City Council were attended their regular meeting at City Hall when people realized the forecasts were wrong and “began leaving in droves.” By then streets were gridlocked and PBOT equipment was caught in the traffic jam, Wheeler said.
