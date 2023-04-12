May 2023 Special District Election

The Special District Election is set for May 2023.

 Courtesy photo: Multnomah County

As May draws near, those in the running for the Portland Public Schools and Portland Community College board are gearing up for the 2023 Special Election.

According to the Multnomah County Elections website, four of seven seats on the Portland Public Schools Board will be up for grabs. Meanwhile, four candidates have filed for the four open positions on the Portland Community College board.

Tags

Recommended for you