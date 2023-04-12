As May draws near, those in the running for the Portland Public Schools and Portland Community College board are gearing up for the 2023 Special Election.
According to the Multnomah County Elections website, four of seven seats on the Portland Public Schools Board will be up for grabs. Meanwhile, four candidates have filed for the four open positions on the Portland Community College board.
The Portland Public Schools board oversees the largest school district in Oregon and serves more than 49,000 students across 81 schools. In recent years, the district has faced several challenges, including declining enrollment, hiring freezes and tighter budgets. Candidates for the school board will need to address these issues, in addition to drafting policy and hosting listening sessions.
A candidate for the Portland Public Schools board, Zone 2, is Michelle DePass, a current board member who is running for a second term. In a statement, DePass expressed her desire to see through prior voter approved investments.
"I'm curious to observe the outcomes of some of the practices and measures the district has put in place to narrow the achievement gap, and also policies we have approved as a board; the climate policy, and a policy we are currently exploring about school based fundraising," DePass said. "These are policies that might be invisible, but have impact for our entire community”.
Derrick Peterson and Patte Sullivan are both running for Portland Public Schools Board of Education for Zone 3.
In a statement to the Portland Tribune, Derrick Peterson highlighted his approach to fostering inclusivity within the district.
“I will bring a focus on better academic outcomes for students, especially students of color along with championing diverse pathways to alternative forms of work," Peterson said. "I have fostered deep relationships on many levels within our community and it is going to take a community approach to solve some of the biggest issues facing our schools today.”
Meanwhile, Patte Sullivan emphasized the need to expand mental health resources for students.
“As a nurse and an activist working with adolescents, they inform me about the increase in behavioral health needs. Schools are the biggest touch points for young people to identify those needs," Sullivan said.
Within higher education, the Portland Community College board oversees a network of four campuses that serve more than 50,000 students each year. The institution has faced its own set of challenges in recent years, including declining enrollment and budget constraints.
Candidates for the college board are set to tackle these issues and more.
One of the candidates for the Portland Community College board is Tiffany Penson, a People + Culture Manager for the City of Portland, who has led initiatives surrounding anti-racism, equity and collaboration.
“The last three years have been full of challenges and heartbreak but also of deeds of great courage and commitment by PCC students, staff, and leaders,” Penson said in a statement. “I know we have work to do to fulfill the promise of a pathway to prosperity for every member of our community and pledge to continue demanding excellence of this great community resource."
The May 2023 special election will be a crucial moment for voters to decide who will lead these institutions in the years ahead.
Stay connected to the Portland Tribune for in-depth coverage of the candidates and the issues that will shape this election.
The full list of candidates can be found on the Multnomah County Elections website.