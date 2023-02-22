Hailey Taylor,17, a senior at Sherwood High School, sleds down a hill at Snyder Park in 2021. Many Portland-area school districts announced closures for Thursday, Feb. 23 due to heavy snowfall in the region.
Many Portland-area school districts have canceled school for Thursday, Feb, 23, as heavy snow blankets the metro region.
As of Wednesday evening, Portland Public Schools, David Douglas School District, Reynolds School District, Centennial School District, Gresham-Barlow, Parkrose, Lake Oswego, Sherwood, Tigard-Tualatin, Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Beaverton school districts announced closures on Thursday. After-school activities are also canceled. Albina Head Start and Early Head Start programs will also be closed.
Wednesday brought heavier than predicted snowfall and an extended winter weather advisory. By late Wednesday, portions of westbound I-84 were shut down due to icy conditions.
Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.
