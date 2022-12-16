A shooting outside Cleveland High School that injured a 16-year-old student Monday, Dec. 12, has renewed talks of school resource officers on Portland campuses.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Wednesday, Dec. 14, that the police bureau was in talks with Portland Public Schools about whether to bring back school-based officers.
PPS confirmed, noting the district “looks forward to continued discussions with the Portland Police Bureau.”
“We are committed to keeping our schools safe, while working collaboratively with our students and members of our community to find a solution to the senseless gun violence,” a district statement noted.
The teen is said to be recovering after being hit by gunfire from a presumed drive-by shooter outside the school around 12:30 p.m. The school was placed on lockdown and classes were canceled the following day.
One parent described terror, after receiving a series of text messages from her son.
"I think the school is getting shot up. I love you. We're in a lockdown. There were shots," Portland author Cari Luna's teen said. Luna noted in a Twitter post that her son's ceramic's class teacher "hauled out a bucket of dried baseball-sized clay balls" he'd previously made, and handed them to students to throw if someone came through the classroom door.
The Portland School District ended the use of school resource officers in June 2020, less than two weeks after the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. “The time is now,” Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said in a June 2020 Tweet, announcing the change. “With new proposed investments in direct student supports (social workers, counselors, culturally-specific partnerships & more), I am discontinuing the regular presence of School Resource Officers at PPS.”
At the time, Guerrero said the school district needed to “re-examine our relationship with the PPB.”
In just three months, PPS students have been shot three times, including the Dec. 12 drive-by shooting at Southeast Portland’s Cleveland High campus. The incident at Cleveland was the second drive-by shooting to injure students at school since October, when students at Jefferson High School were hit by gunfire from a passing car outside the school.
Students described running into the school's gym for cover. One teen was hit by a bullet in the leg and another was reportedly grazed in the hand. The next month, in November, another Jefferson student was hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder shortly after leaving campus.
Before that, in April, four David Douglas School District students were shot at, leaving one dead.
Following the Dec. 12 shooting, Superintendent Guerrero urged community solutions to curbing the city’s rising gun violence, noting students need safe environments free of anxiety and fear.
While police point to the need to bring officer back to school campuses to curb the gun violence near schools, some are skeptical of the idea.
Byronie McMahon, a senior at Cleveland High who serves as the student representative on the Portland Public Schools Board of Education, said she’s not in favor of bringing back SROs.
"I do not think, point blank, it's a good idea to bring police officers back in schools, but I can only speak from my experience," McMahon said, noting she wasn’t speaking on behalf of the board or other students. "I think it’s more about bringing those (mental health) resources into schools to keep students safe and healthy.”
McMahon said increased support services for students might do more to keep them out of harm’s way, noting a larger gun violence issue.
"I don’t think there’s any way to solve for gun violence until we address the perpetual American problem that it is," McMahon added.
Pastor J.W. Matt Hennessee of Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church who leads an Inter-faith Peace & Action Collaborative in Portland and helped found the Portland Peace Initiative in 2021 in response to the city’s rising gun violence. The pastor said the issue can’t be solved by police alone.
“There’s no one solution to how we reduce gun violence. It takes a multiplicity of activity,” Hennessee said. “You’ve got really an upstream and a downstream thing that’s going on. It really is a public health issue.”
Hennessee’s stepson, 33-year-old Jalon Yoakum, was shot and killed on Portland’s streets in May 2021.
He said recent IPAC roundtable discussions with Portland Peace Initiative have focused on the city’s monetary investments in community organizations, non-police response teams like Portland Street Response and the city’s Crisis Response Team, as well as technology-based companies like ShotSpotter, pitching solutions to quickly and accurately detect and report gun fire to emergency responders. The technology, which uses a series of microphones and sensors placed on buildings or light poles, has been criticized for its accuracy and auto-reporting of gunfire predominantly in Black and Latino neighborhoods. Portland is slated to start testing out the ShotSpotter technology.
“I’ve been involved in this very unfortunate lane for many years,” Hennessee said of shootings that often leave families and victims with few answers and little closure. “(Often) we are left with a lot of questions as to why this happened and we are left with no clues or anything like that. For many families, we know our police bureau is taxed, we know they’re doing everything they can, but unfortunately, we have no answers about who did it or why.”