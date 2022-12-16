Cleveland student shot

Police cars remain parked outside Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland after a shooting there that left one student injured. The shooting has renewed calls to reinstate school resource officers in Portland schools.

A shooting outside Cleveland High School that injured a 16-year-old student Monday, Dec. 12, has renewed talks of school resource officers on Portland campuses.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Wednesday, Dec. 14, that the police bureau was in talks with Portland Public Schools about whether to bring back school-based officers.

Tags

Recommended for you