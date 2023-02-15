Firearms at a pawn shop

Firearms for sale line the wall at a pawn shop.

 PMG PHOTO: JONATHAN HOUSE

An ordinance that aimed to prevent the enforcement of most state and federal firearm regulations within Columbia County is void, the Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The "Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance" is preempted by state law and can't be enforced, the court found.

Ellen Rosenblum

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum

