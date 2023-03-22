Oregon’s plan to aid businesses in search of federal money for domestic semiconductor manufacturing has advanced another step.
A House-Senate budget subcommittee has moved the plan in Senate Bill 4 for a vote by the full budget committee, which has scheduled it Friday, March 24. Then it goes to up-or-down votes of the Senate and House.
The panel approved a few amendments on Wednesday, but left intact its key provisions:
$190 million to aid businesses and others seeking a share of the federal grants and other incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The Business Development Department would administer the money, and for each $1 million granted, a business would have to show a minimum return of $1 million or $1.5 million in state and local revenue, with five years as the determining factor.
$10 million to aid universities in innovative research and training.
$10 million to set up a revolving loan fund for development of industrial sites.
The bill also gives Gov. Tina Kotek much-debated temporary authority to designate up to eight sites suitable for industrial development – two each at 500 aces or greater, and six smaller sites – that are next to urban growth boundaries of cities. The authority expires at the end of 2024, and the governor must conduct a public meeting and allow 20 days for public comment. Sites not added to urban growth boundaries will revert to their original status, but local governments would have to proceed to add sites designated by the governor through land use processes.
It is the first time in Oregon’s land use planning process, which dates back 50 years, that a governor would be given such authority. The Legislature in the past has allowed state supersiting authority for new prisons, going back to 1987, but also laid out a set of planning standards for the selected sites. Under the normal process, land within urban growth boundaries is open for development, and rural land outside them are protected for farming and forestry.
The legislation, and any executive orders Kotek may issue on urban growth boundaries, will be subject to appeal directly to the Oregon Supreme Court within 60 days of their effective dates. The court can appoint a special master to determine issues of fact, and the legislation says the court must give priority to appeals but no specific deadline.
Weeks of work
The bill was the product of a joint committee that has worked since Jan. 18, the day after the 160-day 2023 session started. Four of its members also sit on the budget subcommittee that considered it Wednesday, including House co-chairman David Gomberg, a Democrat from the central coast.
“The measure is probably imperfect. But I think we can’t let perfection be the enemy of the good,” Gomberg said just before the subcommittee vote.
“This is a necessary measure, as we need to make Oregon more competitive and put ourselves in a position to be competitive for those federal dollars that are going to be available for a critical component of just about everything we do every day. I am pleased to see this measure moving quickly, and I understand the need to do it early in the session.”
The U.S. Commerce Department has released draft guidelines for applications for some of the $52 billion available nationally from the CHIPS Act, which Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed last summer. The legislation was spurred by worries over U.S. dependence on semiconductors that are manufactured in Asia. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has the world’s largest plant for some advanced chips, but China – an economic rival of the United States – regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has threatened to use military force against it.
The bill largely follows the recommendations last summer of a task force led by then-Gov. Kate Brown, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Maria Pope, chief executive of Portland General Electric. The task force, staffed by the Oregon Business Council, was formed after Intel announced a multibillion-dollar investment in chipmaking plants in Ohio. Intel, based in Santa Clara, Calif., is Oregon’s largest private employer at 22,000 people who work in four plants in Alohia and Hillsboro. Intel also opened an advanced research and development facility last year at its Ronler Acres site in Hillsboro.
It would represent the second major action by the 2023 Legislature, which is barely two months old. Both houses have already approved a $220 million package that Kotek and lawmakers fashioned to aid unhoused people, avert homelessness and lay the groundwork for increased housing production. During most sessions, lawmakers usually approve major actions and budgets at the close. The only other exception was a sales tax ballot measure crafted by the 1985 Legislature, which completed it in mid-session. But voters rejected it at a special election a few months later.
What members said
The only dissenting vote on the subcommittee was Rep. Jami Cate, R-Lebanon, who also voted against the housing and homelessness package.
“This bill does not get to the underlying causes of why businesses are leaving this state,” Cate said. Unless that is done, she added, “I think this will be a futile investment that won’t see the returns that we want.”
Rep. Kevin Mannix, R-Salem, voted for it but said: “There are imperfections in our land use process that need to be seriously addressed.”
Oregon already ranks third – behind California and Texas – with 15% of the U.S. semiconductor manufacturing workforce at 40,300.
Sen. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, said: “I do take faith that Gov. Kotek will do her due diligence in selecting the appropriate properties if we can find the appropriate vendors or providers for those facilities.”
He said the joint semiconductor committee has more work to do on how to pay for development of those sites. The $10 million for the loan fund is intended as seed money.
Rep. Nathan Sosa, D-Hillsboro, read a statement intended to lay out the legislative intent for Kotek’s supersiting authority: “Our system… has simply not been able to respond in a timely manner to the expedited timeline of the federal CHIPS Act… The intent is that the implementation occurs outside of the land use system.”
The supersiting authority has drawn criticism from the Oregon Farm Bureau Federation and 1000 Friends of Oregon, the land use watchdog group founded by Tom McCall – the governor who signed the landmark 1973 land use law –and Portland lawyer Henry Richmond.