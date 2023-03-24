LEGISLATURE-state 2023

Oregon's plan for aid to businesses seeking federal grants for domestic semiconductor manufacturing is headed to up-or-down votes of the Senate and House.

 Peter Wong

Oregon’s initial bid to obtain some of the billions available in federal incentives to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing is finally headed to up-or-down votes of the Senate and House in the final week of March.

The Legislature’s joint budget committee voted Friday, March 24, with two Republicans dissenting, to move the $210 million plan in the form of Senate Bill 4.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Reporter

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

Recommended for you