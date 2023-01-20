012523-wydneoregoncity

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, speaks to students and others Friday, Jan. 20, at a town hall meeting at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. In the background is Chris Groener, a CCC board member who also attended the school.

 PMG photo: Peter Wong

Some of the toughest questions posed to U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, during his Friday, Jan. 20 visit to Oregon City, were from high school students just coming of age to vote.

Among the questions from Oregon City High School students at Wyden’s town hall — his 1,038th since the Democrat was elected to the Senate 27 years ago — were about prospective federal aid for housing and homelessness, and recent federal incentives for carbon-free energy and less use of oil, gas and coal.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

