An ongoing walkout at the Oregon Legislature has caused three lawmakers to accrue 10 unexcused absences, triggering a law that would prevent them from seeking reelection at the end of their terms.

A constitutional crisis in Oregon loomed Monday, May 15, as Republicans resumed a walkout to deny the Senate a quorum, stalling any votes in the chamber and shutting off the flow of bills to the House.

