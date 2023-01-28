Ahead of the arctic blast that is expected to hit the region on the night of Saturday, Jan 28, Multnomah and Washington counties announced the opening of severe weather shelters.
In Multnomah County, Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced that a state of emergency would start at 6 p.m. Saturday night, and that at 8 p.m. four shelters would be open until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
The four shelters in Multnomah County are:
Arbor Lodge, 1952 N. Lombard St., Portland
The Portland Building, 1120 S.W. 5th Ave., Portland
Salvation Army Moore Street Gymnasium, 5325 N. Williams Ave., Portland
Multnomah County East Building, 600 N.E. 8th Street, Gresham
Washington County opened two shelters at 2 p.m. Saturday, which will remain open until the cold weather passes. They are:
The Salvation Army Building, 1440 S.E. 21st Ave., Hillsboro
Beaverton Community Center, 12350 S.W. 5th St., Beaverton
The Washington County shelters are accepting anyone and providing hot meals.
"We're taking this severe cold snap seriously. We're declaring a state of emergency to assist the opening of warming shelters that will respond to this weather emergency and support our most needy,” said Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson. “This will also make transit free and raise awareness of dangerous and life-threatening conditions across the County. Please seek shelter, check on your neighbors, share information and volunteer at one of our shelters if you can."
The National Weather Service is predicting Saturday’s overnight temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Fahrenheit, but light precipitation and easterly wind gusts are expected to drop temperatures to the upper teens. Between the wind chill and precipitation, experts expect that the weather conditions could be dangerous for people living unsheltered.
Severe weather is forecast to continue Sunday night, with clear, cold weather and a low temperature of about 20 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit. Severe weather could continue into Monday and Tuesday, as well.
Free transport to the shelters is available by calling 211 or taking TriMet.
Chris Voss, director of emergency management for Multnomah County, spoke with KOIN 6 and shared that 211 is the best resource for those who need assistance, but if there is an emergency call 911.
“If someone sees someone out there and they are struggling with the conditions, that’s a 911 call,” Voss said. “Otherwise, folks if they are wondering where they can go, or they are concerned for someone but it’s not an immediate issue, 211 is the best resource.”
