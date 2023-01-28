Warming shelters

Multnomah and Washington counties are opening warming shelters.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

Ahead of the arctic blast that is expected to hit the region on the night of Saturday, Jan 28, Multnomah and Washington counties announced the opening of severe weather shelters.

In Multnomah County, Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced that a state of emergency would start at 6 p.m. Saturday night, and that at 8 p.m. four shelters would be open until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.