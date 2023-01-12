A family victimized by gun violence was turned away from a Multnomah County-approved hotel after being shot Tuesday night, Jan. 10.
The victims include an 11-year-old girl and her nephew, both of whom were shot and wounded. Portland police are still searching for the alleged shooter, identified as Rashad Calbert, 36.
The Portland Police Bureau has released a previous mug shot of Calbert and is asking anyone who sees him to call 911.
The names of the victims have not been released for safety reasons. But, still shaken and freshly bandaged, the nephew told KOIN 6 News he was babysitting his niece at the Morgan Place Apartments in Southeast Portland when Calbert came to the door on the night of Jan. 10.
“I heard this pop-pop-pop-pop. I felt my hand and took off running to the living room because my niece was sitting on the bed. And I grabbed her up and went to the kitchen and hid behind the wall where my dad’s toolbox was, because it was all metal, so we wouldn’t get shot. And my niece was crying because she got shot in the belly, in the arm and chest,” the victim said.
According to the victim, Calbert demanded they open the door, and began opening fire when they refused. While Calbert fled before police could arrive, the victim says both he and his niece were treated at a nearby hospital.
“I was trying to call 911, but I couldn’t operate the phone because my hand was completely shattered and bleeding everywhere. So she had to call 911. The bullets sounded like they were going on forever,” he said.
Once out of the hospital, the nephew told KOIN 6 the situation only got worse. With Calbert still at large, he said Multnomah County victim services secured a safe place for them to stay, or so they thought. But the hotel refused service, turning them away due to safety concerns.
“Who could do that? There’s an 11-year-old girl that got shot and she needs a safe place to go, and you told us ‘no’,” the nephew said.
With an attempted murderer on the loose who knows where they live, the victim says they are stuck in the same clothes they were shot in and with noplace to go.
As one of several properties partnering with the county’s victim services department, the manager confirmed the family had been referred to stay overnight as confidential guests. But the manager claimed the county failed to notify the hotel about the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the case, stating in part: “We believe everyone, especially the most vulnerable in our community, deserve a safe place to stay. However, we are not set up to be a safe house for actively ongoing violent situations, nor is that what the program intends. Our region’s public safety plans could not handle this confluence of circumstances adequately last night and we are devastated to hear it resulted in such a tragedy.”
Denis Theriault, Deputy Communications Director with Multnomah County, released a statement saying: “The crises families endure when experiencing domestic violence can be incredibly complex and fluid. We are committed to helping families find safe shelter and support in the face of those challenges. Even when circumstances arise outside our control, or when a family’s safety continues to be threatened, we keep trying to offer support and help them reach a safe place to find shelter and stay together.”
