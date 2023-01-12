Shooting victims

Police are asking anyone who sees attempted murder suspect Rashad Calbert to call 911.

A family victimized by gun violence was turned away from a Multnomah County-approved hotel after being shot Tuesday night, Jan. 10.

The victims include an 11-year-old girl and her nephew, both of whom were shot and wounded. Portland police are still searching for the alleged shooter, identified as Rashad Calbert, 36.