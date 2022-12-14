It was a wonder the tables didn’t collapse under all that weight.
In the blink of an eye, the cafeteria at Jesuit High School in Beaverton was swarmed with students filling tables with what seemed like every type of nonperishable food under the sun.
The school’s 54th annual Christmastime food drive was underway Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, with students dropping off thousands of pounds of staples to be sorted, boxed and dropped off to hundreds of families in need before the holiday season.
Tens of thousands of pounds of food were wheeled from classrooms to be sorted and stacked, sometimes to the ceiling. Barely an inch was left bare on any of the tables, piled high with cans of veggies and beans, peanut butter, rice, boxed pastas and microwave noodles.
“A lot of us have the blessings of having dinner, breakfast and lunch, but not everyone in the community does,” said senior Alexander Rask. “It’s nice to help people get the basics they can’t afford but most of us can.”
Rask, a member of Jesuit’s student government, was on the perishables committee, asking for donations of fresh foods from area businesses. On Thursday, produce and other items will be added to the boxes already stuffed with about 40 pounds of shelf-stable staples.
Principal Khalid Maxie, said this type of Christian service and community service, aiding mostly marginalized communities around the Portland metro area, is what defines attending Jesuit High School.
“We see it as an extension of the classroom,” Maxie said. “We think it’s important enough for the school to change the schedule to make this happen.”
Last year, the students brought in an estimated 20 tons of food, spread between 330 families.
Each first period class sets a goal for how much food and donations it wants to raise, and many went above and beyond.
Junior Livvy Reger’s first period class had a goal of raising $600, with the added incentive of getting 10 points of extra credit from the teacher if the goal was met. By Wednesday, she said the class had brought in nearly $1,000.
“This is definitely one of my all-time favorite events we do here,” she said. “It’s cool because you don’t know who you’re helping, but you don’t need to.”
It was apparent each student was proud of the donations they had brought in, filling the tables and stacking soup cans almost to the ceiling. It was even more special for Reger, who has been helping plan the food drive since November as a member of the student government.
“Being involved is a whole new aspect of caring about it,” she said. “It’s special to watch it all play out.”
Students would continue sorting and building the boxes through the evening Wednesday, wrapping up the process with perishable foods Thursday morning. Then, the boxes would be handed out to the 375 families on the school's list, and any leftovers would go to area food pantries.
Students will hit the road Thursday to deliver the boxes, a task that Rask helped with last year.
“It’s fun to see the smiles on their faces when we deliver it,” he said. “It’s a great, great cause. That’s why it’s so enjoyable.”
