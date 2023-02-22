Snow was slowly moving into the Portland region early Wednesday, with outlying areas and higher elevation reporting the first accumulations.
Portland Public Schools has not reported any delays or closures by 6:30 a.m. on Fe. 22, although some schools in Clackamas and Washington counties were affected. The Estacada School District closed all schools and some others were scheduled to open two hours late.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and TriMet were not reporting any travel problems, but that could change when snow is expected to reach the valley floor by Wednesday afternoon.
