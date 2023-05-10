With traffic fatalities surging, the Portland Police Bureau is reinstating its Traffic Division on a limited basis.
Most of the division’s officers were assigned to precincts to respond to 911 emergency calls in 2021 because of of staffing shortages. The next year, there were 68 fatal crashes on Portland streets, the highest since 1987. Thirty-two of those killed in 2022 were pedestrians, the highest since 1948.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell announced the division is now bringing back two sergeants, 10 motorcycle officers and two officers in cars to work seven days a week.
“In 2021, I made the difficult decision to have our traffic officers go to the precincts in order to answer 911 emergency calls for service,” Lovell said during a Tuesday, May 9, press conference. “Though we are still deeply challenged with our staffing, we have seen the rise in fatal crashes and have heard from our community that they want and expect traffic enforcement to help keep our roadways safe for all users. In addition, our new officers have not been able to do a rotation through traffic to learn these valuable skills.”
The increase is significant because the division currently has only one full-time officer and four investigators. But it will still be smaller than it was in 2008, when there were 35 motorcycles and about 10 to 12 cars permanently assigned to traffic enforcement.
According to the bureau, the returning personnel will be assigned to a modified afternoon shift from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. These officers and sergeants will be in addition to the Major Crash Team, the Traffic Investigations Unit and a lieutenant. The shift configuration means six officers and one sergeant will be working traffic enforcement each day. On Wednesdays, both details will be working.
Traffic officers will also provide the precincts support with traffic-related calls for service, the bureau said. They will also be prioritizing Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) detection and investigation. In addition, traffic officers will be responding to investigate fatal and serious injury crashes and provide enforcement and education in high-crash areas, focusing on dangerous driving behaviors. They will also mentor and teach new officers traffic enforcement, education and investigation skills during their Traffic rotation.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story. Their full story can be found here.
