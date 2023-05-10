PPB traffic

Portland Police Bureau officers are returning to the Traffic Division.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

With traffic fatalities surging, the Portland Police Bureau is reinstating its Traffic Division on a limited basis.

Most of the division’s officers were assigned to precincts to respond to 911 emergency calls in 2021 because of of staffing shortages. The next year, there were 68 fatal crashes on Portland streets, the highest since 1987. Thirty-two of those killed in 2022 were pedestrians, the highest since 1948.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

