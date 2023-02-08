Portland’s beloved herd of Belmont Goats was put at risk early Tuesday, Feb. 7, after one or more self-described anarchists cut through their fence, allowing them to escape their current North Portland home.
A letter left behind said the vandalism was intended to protest the planned move of the goat herd to the location of an unsanctioned homeless camp to allow for the construction of a city-funded and managed Safe Rest Village.
“In what reality is the comfort of five goats valued over the shelter of more than 15 people?” read the note, signed by “Some anarchists.”
The goats that escaped were found near plants that are deadly to them.
The Belmont Goats is a nonprofit organization that cares for a herd of goats that have lived in fenced enclosures at various locations across Portland for years. They are currently located off North Syracuse Street, near the Peninsula Crossing Trail.
The location is planned to be converted to the Peninsula Crossing Trail Safe Rest Village, That will require the herd to move again. Plans call for them to be relocated to an adjacent parcel where a a dozen of so homeless people are currently camping. Both parcels are owned by the Portland Housing Bureau.
“We love the goats, and we know the community does, too. Working with our partners (and the landowners) at the Portland Housing Bureau (PHB), we will be relocating the goats a short distance to the south. They will remain on the same PHB plot, and share the space with the Village, until the future housing is built,” the city Safe Rest Village website currently says.
Belmont Goats co-owner Jessica Kurtz told KOIN 6 News that her nonprofit has nothing to do with the decision to move the campers.
“Our viewpoint as the Belmont Goats nonprofit (is)we want to support any solution and we understand that there are no right answers … but we know that they’re investing in Safe Rest Villages, the city, and we want to support that,” Kurtz said.
The Portland program responsible for clearing homeless camps says it provides outreach before the moves and offers residents shelter. Homeless advocates claim that no such information is usually provided. Some homeless people have said they would rather remain outside than move into a shelter they described as crowded and dangerous.
According to Kurtz, at around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, they received a call from one of their transient neighbors letting them know the goats were out.
“The people from the camp were the ones to kind of coax them back in and they were actually found right next to some poisonous plants, so we’ve been watching them all day,” Kurtz said.
Someone had cut a panel out of the fence and seven of the goats had escaped. Where the gate had been cut was a letter that accused the Belmont Goats of being responsible for the planned homeless camp sweep.
Kurtz said she wishes whoever wrote the note knew how the Belmont Goats’ nonprofit works. No one knows what it’s like to be displaced more than them. The nonprofit has bounced around the city in recent years, trying to find a green space that will work to house the small herd and allow the public to visit them.
“We feel the pain because that’s what we do, we move,” Kurtz said.
She said it’s unfortunate the people who did this chose to put the goats at risk rather than reach out to the Belmont Goats owners and have a conversation.
The nonprofit repaired the gate as of Tuesday afternoon and the goats were not showing any signs of illness. Kurtz said the nonprofit is still rattled, however. The incident was especially disturbing after one of their goats died Monday morning. Kurtz doesn’t believe the goat’s death was related to what happened overnight, but said she and others have been grieving and didn’t need the additional stress.
The herd has been together for 10 years and this is the first goat to die. It was buried in Kurtz’s backyard, close to people who loved the goat.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
