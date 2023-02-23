Hurwitz sentencing

A recent booking photo of Larry Hurwitz.

 Courtesy photo: Oregon Department of Corrections

Convicted Portland murderer Larry Hurwitz has been sentenced to six months in jail in Multnomah County for crimes committed more than three years ago in California.

Hurwitz was sentenced by the Oregon Board of Parole for violating the terms of his post-prison release supervision after being convicted of the highly-publicized 1990 murder of Tim Moreau. The sentence, which was handed down on Feb. 23, is the maximum Hurwitz could have received.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

