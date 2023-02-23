Convicted Portland murderer Larry Hurwitz has been sentenced to six months in jail in Multnomah County for crimes committed more than three years ago in California.
Hurwitz was sentenced by the Oregon Board of Parole for violating the terms of his post-prison release supervision after being convicted of the highly-publicized 1990 murder of Tim Moreau. The sentence, which was handed down on Feb. 23, is the maximum Hurwitz could have received.
According to the board, after Hurwitz completed his sentence for the murder in 2008, Hurwitz violated the terms of his supervised release in Multnomah County by traveling to California without the approval of his parole officer and not obeying all laws.
Specifically, Hurwitz was arrested on June 27, 2019, in Huntington Beach, California, with 4.4 pounds of cocaine and $328,000 in cash in grocery bags in the back seat of his car. After failing to qualify for bail because of the murder conviction and failing to have the evidence against him dismissed, Hurwitz plead guilty to drug and illegal money charges on Sept. 16, 2021. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, but was released early into the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections and transferred to Multnomah County on Jan. 12, 2023.
Multnomah County Hearings Officer Jennifer Reiser recommended the board impose the six month sentence.
“Hurwitz has now been found in violation of his post-prison supervision for leaving the State of Oregon without permission and failing to obey all laws. Mr. Hurwitz has continued to involve himself in criminal behaviors, which in this case involve high level drug trafficking. Mr. Hurwitz was found in possession of 4.4 pounds of cocaine and approximately $328,000 in cash,” Reiser wrote in a Jan. 26 report to the board.
In the report, Hurwitz asked for leniency, saying he “learned his lesson” by serving approximately three and one-half years in prison in California and that an additional six months in jail would serve no purpose.
The board agreed with Reiser after finding that Hurwitz left Oregon without permission and did not obey all laws in California. He is now set to be released on July 10.
The board reimposed numerous conditions on Hurwitz that were included in his original post-release supervision. They include: not possessing or using intoxicating substances; advising employers of his conviction; not accepting any employment which includes the handling of money without obtaining permission from his supervising officer; providing complete personal financial records to his supervising officer upon request; submitting to polygraph examinations if requested; and not engaging in any employment that involves the sale of tickets or concert promoting.
At the time of the murder, Hurwitz owned the Starry Night concert hall in Old Town and Moreau worked for him. Hurwitz and another employee, George Castognola, killed Moreau to cover up a financial scandal at the business. They hid Moreau’s body so well it has never been found, complicating the initial investigation by the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for eight years.
Hurwitz subsequently moved to Vietnam and refused to return after being indicted for federal income tax evasion in 1997. He was extradited from Vietnam to Portland in early 1998 after his passport was revoked. Hurwitz pleaded guilty a short time later and was sentenced to a year in federal prison. The arrest and sentencing prompted several people who suspected Hurwitz of the murder to help police with the investigation.
Hurwitz and Castagnola were indicted for Moreau’s murder in late 1998. Castagnola promptly plead guilty and testified against Hurwitz in exchange for a reduced sentence. As part of a plea bargain deal, Hurwitz pleaded no contest to the murder on Aug. 21, 2000. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Oregon but released early on on lifetime post-prison supervision.
Asked to comment, Tim's parents, Mike and Penny Moreau, sent the following statement to the Portland Tribune:
"We are pleased with the Board's decision to sentence Hurwitz to 180 days in jail for violating his conditions of parole. When Hurwitz is released in 6 months, we urge that he be returned to active parole supervision for the rest of his life. He should not be moved to inactive supervision. He still needs to be held accountable for the cruel, pre-meditated murder of our son Tim and for the safety of others. We wish to acknowledge the help and support of the Board's Victim Specialist. She demonstrates the system's enhanced commitment to crime victims' rights. "
Previous stories on the Starry Night murder can be found by searching the Portland Tribune's website.