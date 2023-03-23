After four years when Oregon received almost $4 billion extra in federal aid during the coronavirus pandemic and set records for income tax collections, the Legislature’s chief budget writers have laid out a framework for the next two years that would spend less than what Gov. Tina Kotek has proposed.

Their framework, which they announced Thursday, March 23, still proposes a two-year state budget of $31.6 billion from the tax-supported general fund and lottery proceeds, the two most flexible sources for state spending. (Other state spending draws from federal grants and earmarked sources such as fuel taxes.) That budget target is more than the projected $29.3 billion for the current two-year cycle, which ends June 30 – but less than the $32.1 billion that Kotek unveiled as a new governor on Jan. 30.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

