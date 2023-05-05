A summary of governors and vacancies they had to fill in statewide elected offices in the past four decades. Govs. Barbara Roberts and Ted Kulongoski are excluded because they are mentioned in the main story. The 2015 resignation of Gov. John Kitzhaber also is excluded because the Oregon Constitution, which voters amended in 1972, specifies the order of succession for governor.

Vacancies for U.S. senator and representative are filled in special elections.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

