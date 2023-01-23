Dogs returned

The show dogs' owners are all smiles after the canines' return.

 Courtesy photo: PPB

Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday, Jan. 21, were reunited with their owners on Sunday.

Vandra Huber, who owns two of the four terrier puppies that were ready to go to the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show, told KOIN 6 News she got hundreds of tips in about 22 hours until her husband got the call they hoped for.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.