Friday closures

Pacific University in Forest Grove.

 Contributed photo: Wade Evanson

Public and private schools throughout the Portland region remained closed because of the unexpectedly severe storm on Friday, along with government offices and many businesses.

Freeways and streets in the metro area remained hazardous after being refrozen by overnight subfreezing temperatures. Officials urged everyone to stay home and avoid traveling it at all possible.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

