The need for additional shelter space was dramatically demonstrated during the unexpectedly severe winter storm that is now winding down.
Hundreds — perhaps thousands — of people sought shelter at the seven emergency warming centers that opened after 10.8 inches of snow was dumped on the Portland region on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Although Multnomah County closed the shelters on Sunday, it said they could reopen if condition changes.
According to the county, the following number of people stayed overnight at the shelters during the storm so far:
Wednesday: 320 people
Thursday: 656 people
Friday: 849 people
Saturday: 492 people
“I’m so impressed with the incredible dedication and teamwork that supported our shelter activation. At its core, all the work of opening, operating and supplying seven sites, including new spaces at Lloyd Center and Cook Plaza in Gresham, was about saving lives,” County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said after Saturday night. “I appreciate everyone who was a part of our response so much, from our County staff, to our partner organizations to the community members who took time out to show up and volunteer. This kind of community effort is what it takes.”
“Even amid the surprise conditions, four severe weather warming shelters offering 500 beds opened Wednesday night at the peak of the snowfall, with over 300 guests seeking respite from the cold. As frigid temperatures and precipitation persisted, additional day and nighttime warming centers were opened Thursday and Friday to meet the growing need for warm and safe places to be,” the county said in a Sunday release.
The figures provided by the county did not account for people who stayed more than one night. Nor did they say how many of the people were homeless or had homes with sufficient heat.
Approximately 3,000 people are believed to be living outside in Portland on any given day, according the most recent Point-in-Time count.
