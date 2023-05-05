Dean Murphy lives outside, favoring a rain poncho and silver emergency blankets and a sleeping bag at bedtime. He had a tent but one day when he walked from West Burnside to Blanchet House for lunch, his tent and its contents were stolen. On a recent afternoon, he parked his shopping cart, which has his cans, bedding and some food, and sat on a scrap of dirt at 15th Avenue and Northwest Marshall Street to smoke some opioids in powder form. His foil looked to have lost some luster, from creasing and scorch marks, but he was adamant that the gold coating was the crystallized drug, which would melt again and smoke easily up his metal tooter.

“I did have a couple tarps but they were destroyed. The emergency blankets have saved my life several times,” Murphy, 33, explained.

Dean Murphy

Dean Murphy, 33, from California is staying on the streets in Portland. He says he could go back to family if he wanted.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

"As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends' opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

