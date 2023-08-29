Old Town resident Misfit lost several fingertips to fostbite in December 2022 while camping in 12 degree weather. He now has an apartment and wants to quit meth and opiates, but knows it will be a struggle. He holds a thick platic straw that serves as his tooter for inhaling opiate smoke.
Long time homeless man Misfit, 23, leaves his apartment to panhandle and collect cans for the deposit, and here preprares to smoke opiates at Southwest Broadway and Alder Street. He did not want his full face shown nor offer his birth name, but is well known downtown.
Misfit was sitting on a bench outside Kassab Jewelers at Southwest Broadway and Alder Street, with a three-by-three-foot piece of cardboard on his lap, organizing his three tooters and flattening his foil.
It was 8.45 on a Tuesday morning in Portland, at what was once one of the busiest intersections downtown. He was preparing to smoke some blues or opiates, M30 oxycodone or a knock-off version based on fentanyl, but he was waiting for a break in the meager foot traffic, so as not to second-hand smoke anyone. His plastic lighter was a small version of the high-heat torch kind, good for melting pills.