Street Lives

Conversations with people living on the streets of Portland.

Misfit was sitting on a bench outside Kassab Jewelers at Southwest Broadway and Alder Street, with a three-by-three-foot piece of cardboard on his lap, organizing his three tooters and flattening his foil.

It was 8.45 on a Tuesday morning in Portland, at what was once one of the busiest intersections downtown. He was preparing to smoke some blues or opiates, M30 oxycodone or a knock-off version based on fentanyl, but he was waiting for a break in the meager foot traffic, so as not to second-hand smoke anyone. His plastic lighter was a small version of the high-heat torch kind, good for melting pills.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.