Portland officials and leaders of the Laborers Union announced a tentative end to the three-day city strike early Sunday, Feb. 5.
“The city of Portland and Portland City Laborers met Saturday, and following more than 12 hours of mediation, are very happy to announce that we’ve tentatively agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. Effective Sunday, Feb. 5th, at 1:00 am. the LiUNA, Local 483, Portland City Laborer strike is over,” the two parties said in a joint statement.
“We look forward to reuniting with our colleagues and celebrating the ability to continue serving this community, together.”
A "labor-community solidarity rally" to celebrate the tentative agreement was scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant, 5001 N. Columbia Blvd. Those expected to attend included state Rep. Travis Nelson (D-North Portland), Oregon AFL-CIO President Graham Trainor, representatives of Portland Democratic Socialists of American and Portland Jobs with Justice, union members and community supporters.
The strike, which began Thursday, came following nearly10 months of negotiationsbetween the city of Portland and Laborers Local 483.
The terms of the tentative agreement were not released and may not be available until after all members of the union have reviewed them. The tentative agreement still must be approved by a majority of the union.
Striking union members walked picket lines and called for a new labor contract on Saturday.
Ryan Kenworthy joined other city workers walking a picket line at the Columbia Boulevard Wastewater Treatment Plant Saturday, the third day of astrike by hundreds of workerslooking for a new contract.
Kenworthy, who works in sewer repair, echoed the thoughts of many striking workers when he spoke with KOIN 6 News.
“The general consensus among us is that we all have an important job. We’re trying to make the city a better place and do our job,” he said. “Being out here on the strike line, we’re not doing that. We’re just waiting.”
On Friday, city leaders told KOIN 6 News they proposed a retroactive cost-of-living increase of 5% on top of a 1% raise for every union worker. Another cost-of-living adjustment of 5% would be given this summer along with another 1% pay hike.
Kenworthy and others hoped the negotiations would lead to a new deal.
“We’re trying to stick together. The strike has been hard on everybody. We all want to go back to work. We all are hoping they can agree on a contract,” he said.
Jamie Doscher, the president of Oregon Laborers Local 483, said everyone was grateful for the community support and that morale among the strikers is good.
The strike, she said, “is a safety issue and it’s also financial. The city is offering, they say they’re offering 12%, which is a lie. It’s 5% COLA and 1% increase,” Doscher told KOIN 6 News. “I believe we’re asking a little bit higher to match the actual COLA, 3-4% raise and 5% COLA.”
Community support had been helpful, she said.
“People are finally realizing how important the work is that our workers do — PBOT, BES, Parks, Rangers, the safety of parks. These workers are really crucial. It’s time to start paying them.”
“Most of us do not live in the city of Portland — I live outside it — because we, frankly, can’t afford to live in this city,” union rep Will Tucker told KOIN 6 News. “We work here, we take care of the community, we cannot afford to live here.”
Tucker said the nearly $11-an-hour difference between private industry wages and what the city is willing to pay makes it difficult for his millwright crew to keep employees.
A 17-year city worker veteran, Tucker said he’s seen his team go from “city heroes” during the pandemic to fighting for fair wages.
“They listed us as heroes, that we were doing great,” he said. “We took concessions to help the city out during COVID because they were hurting for money. And now here we are at contract negotiations and what they’ve offered does not even keep up with the actual cost of living.”
City leaders said the strike was not affecting essential city services.
The strikers all want to get back to work, Kenworthy said.
“We’re the front line workers that have to go and clean the city up and deal with all the problems of our infrastructure. And we just want a good contract, with cost-of-living, to move forward. We’re all eager to go back to work,” he said.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
