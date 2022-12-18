In a classroom at the International School of Portland, two tables were strewn with cards and bookmarks hand made from construction paper. Nearby, origami boxes crafted from patterned paper with perfect angles awaited their recipients.

In just a few days, the hand made cards and boxes will go to residents at the Queer Affinity Safe Rest Village on Naito Parkway, just before the holidays. The paper crafts will accompany clothing and other cold weather items collected during a winter supply drive hosted by students at the school.

Students help homeless_001.jpg

Ellis, a third-grader in the Spanish track at the International School of Portland, makes a bookmark as part of a winter supply drive the school held for residents of the nearby Queer Affinity Village for unhoused residents. Handmade bookmarks, cards and origami will be included with warm clothing and other supplies going to the Safe Rest Village.
Students help homeless_002.jpg

Third-graders John (left) and C.J. show off handmade cards and crafts they made at school for residents at a nearby Queer Affinity Safe Rest Village. International School of Portland students held a winter supply drive and made cards with messages of kindness and love to go with donations that will be distributed to the village's residents.
Students help homeless_004.jpg

Origami boxes, cards and bookmarks were made by students at the International School of Portland for inclusion with winter supply donations that will go to homeless residents living in temporary shelter pods at the Queer Affinity Village.
Students help homeless_003.jpg

Andy Goebel, executive director of All Good Northwest, which manages two Safe Rest Villages in Portland, talks to students at the International School of Portland about homelessness and the queer residents at a village that neighbors the school.

