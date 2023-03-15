“This rule is a budgeting strategy that allocates 50% of after-tax income to basic living expenses (needs), 30% to discretionary spending (wants) and 20% for savings or debt payments,” the study said.
Using that formula, Portland area residents require $37,043 for needs, $22,226 for wants, and $14,817 for savings every year, after taxes.
“A budget is the bedrock of many people’s financial plans. And it’s especially essential to understand and track your spending when the cost of everyday items is rising,” said Susannah Snider, a certified financial planner and SmartAsset’s managing editor of financial education.
Many of the most expensive regions are in western states. According to the study, the San Francisco Bay Area once again requires the highest take-home pay — $84,026 — to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.
On the other hand, the St. Louis metro area is the most affordable place for the second consecutive year, requiring $57,446 after taxes to live comfortably.
