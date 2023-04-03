Oregon State Penitentiary

A photo of the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.

 Courtesy Photo: Oregon Department of Corrections.

The risk of opioid overdose for people recently released from prison in Oregon is 10 times greater than the general public, according to a recent study by Oregon State University, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland State University and the Oregon Department of Corrections. The study was led by OSU College of Pharmacy Professor Dan Hartung and published in the Journal of Substance Use and Addiction Treatment.

According to Elizabeth Waddell, associate professor of medicine with OHSU, opioid overdose is the primary cause of death among recently incarcerated people.