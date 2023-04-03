The risk of opioid overdose for people recently released from prison in Oregon is 10 times greater than the general public, according to a recent study by Oregon State University, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland State University and the Oregon Department of Corrections. The study was led by OSU College of Pharmacy Professor Dan Hartung and published in the Journal of Substance Use and Addiction Treatment.
According to Elizabeth Waddell, associate professor of medicine with OHSU, opioid overdose is the primary cause of death among recently incarcerated people.
Their findings highlight the need to support people who have recently left prison, and noted individuals are especially vulnerable during the first two weeks after their release, when their opioid overdose risk is double that of any other time period.
The authors of the study noted the following: "Although the epidemiology of opioid-related fatalities has been described, few studies have characterized both fatal and nonfatal opioid-related poisonings. The objective of this study was to estimate risk of fatal and nonfatal opioid overdose among adults released from prison."
Researchers looked at Oregon death statistics from 2014 to 2018 along with Medicaid, and hospital admission information. They also found the risk was greater for women and people with a known mental health issue.
They concluded medication treatment programs often led to improved outcomes by reducing the risk of overdose and other addiction-related issues.
Katherine Kempany, a research scientist with the Oregon Department of Corrections, says the agency has expanded its medication program in recent years by offering eligible patients a drug protocol when they are less than 13 months away from their release date and can continue to receive medical treatment after incarceration. The findings show that patients are also more likely to engage with treatment after being released.
Kempany emphasized the need for other harm-reduction interventions such as Narcan — a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses — during and after a person's release into the community.
Hartung said the risk estimates found in the study are likely conservative, given the criminal justice system’s historical inadequacies when managing the health care needs of “high-risk” individuals.
Researchers say this reiterates the need to develop, implement and expand strategies and interventions to protect individuals most at risk.