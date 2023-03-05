Home sales

Get ready to work long hours to afford a home in Portland.

People in Portland earning the median wage need to work 92 hours a week to afford a median-priced home, according to a new study.

The moving company HireAHelper compiled the figures for a study titled “Cities That Need to Work The Most Hours to Afford a Home.” It determined the median hourly wage in Portland is $23.26 and the median home price is $560,474. Most people earning the median wage do not work that many hours a week, of course, meaning they cannot actually afford a median-priced home in Portland.

