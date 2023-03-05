People in Portland earning the median wage need to work 92 hours a week to afford a median-priced home, according to a new study.
The moving company HireAHelper compiled the figures for a study titled “Cities That Need to Work The Most Hours to Afford a Home.” It determined the median hourly wage in Portland is $23.26 and the median home price is $560,474. Most people earning the median wage do not work that many hours a week, of course, meaning they cannot actually afford a median-priced home in Portland.
Overall, the study found that people living on the West Coast must work longer hours to afford a median-priced home that workers in other parts of the country. Portlanders need to work the 12th most hours, the study found. The least affordable city is San Francisco, where 174 hours a week is required.
“On a regional level, workers tend to earn more on the West Coast, but disproportionately high home prices mean that they must work more hours to afford a home. At the state level, the typical worker in Hawaii, California, and Utah must work over 100 hours per week to afford a median-priced home without being considered cost-burdened,” the study said. “In contrast, a typical worker in Mississippi or West Virginia doesn't even need to work a full 40-hour week to comfortably afford a median-priced home.”
According to the study, researchers at HireAHelper analyzed the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Occupational and Employment and Wage Statistics and Zillow’s Zillow Home Value Index, a measure of typical home value. The monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home was calculated by assuming a 30-year fixed rate mortgage with a 20% down payment. Weekly work hours needed to afford a median-priced home were calculated assuming that no more than 30% of wage income goes toward mortgage payments.
