Jack Watson, 20, was on April 26 identified as the homicide suspect who died at the scene of an April 24 shooting involving two Portland Police officers and a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputy on Southeast 82nd Avenue near the Clackamas Square shopping center.

Watson was suspected of shooting 29-year-old Zachery Freeman to death on April 24 inside the adult store and smoke shop Fantasyland on Southeast Foster Road.

