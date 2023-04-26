Jack Watson, 20, was on April 26 identified as the homicide suspect who died at the scene of an April 24 shooting involving two Portland Police officers and a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputy on Southeast 82nd Avenue near the Clackamas Square shopping center.
Watson was suspected of shooting 29-year-old Zachery Freeman to death on April 24 inside the adult store and smoke shop Fantasyland on Southeast Foster Road.
A Fantasyland employee, who asked to remain anonymous, told KOIN 6 News he knew the victim by name.
“He’s a regular customer here,” the employee said. “He comes here, like, every freaking day.”
He told KOIN 6 News a fight broke out between the regular and another customer before the shots were fired inside Fantasyland.
At around 10:40 p.m. on April 24, officers from the Portland Police Bureau spotted a vehicle matching the description seen fleeing the scene of the prior day’s murder. Shortly before 11 p.m., police said they pursued Watson, and the chase ended near the 11000 block of 82nd Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County.
Officers first attempted to stop Watson's car in the area of 82nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard. According to the police report, the suspect fled south on 82nd and entered into Clackamas County minutes later.
Officers and deputies used “spike strips” to assist in disabling the suspect’s vehicle, but the suspect continued southbound, approaching a road construction site at 82nd and Monterey avenues.
Police said that Watson's vehicle was stopped as the suspect attempted a U-turn to go back north on 82nd. The suspect was then seen drawing a handgun and firing at police from his car. Two Portland officers returned fire, as did a Clackamas deputy.
Following the shooting, police said that lifesaving measures were administered; however, Watson died at the scene. Due to the speed that the event unfolded, the opportunity for de-escalation and less-than-lethal options did not present themselves, according to the Clackamas County DA's Office.
The involved Portland officers and Clackamas deputy have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to each agency’s policies.
In accordance with standard protocol, the investigation is being led by the Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team in collaboration with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office. Detectives from the Oregon City and Milwaukie police departments are leading the Major Crimes Team’s investigation with assistance from Lake Oswego, Molalla and Sandy police detectives.
The DA has not yet released the names of the involved officers but plans to do so on April 27.