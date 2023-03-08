Portland police arrested an armed driver who rammed a patrol car trying to escape arrest early Wednesday morning.
Jeremiah Lee Prueitt, 42, is charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Attempt to Elude in a Vehicle, Reckless Driving (Two Counts), Interfering with a Peace Officer, Attempt to Elude on Foot, Failure to Perform the Duty of a Driver (Hit & Run).
Two officers received minor injuries. They were not immediately identified.
"This is yet another example of the dangers our officers face on a daily basis," Portland Police Chief Charles Lovell said. "I'm grateful these two officers weren't more seriously injured, and for all the officers’ efforts in taking this dangerous individual off the streets."
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 1:42 a.m.on March 8, when East Precinct officers were dispatched to the area of Southeast 119th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street to check the welfare of a man who was seen slumped over in a blue Ford F-350. A concerned community member noticed the engine was running and banged on the window, but the man was unresponsive.
Officers arrived, located the truck and could see what appeared to be a handgun in the center console and drug paraphernalia nearby. To reduce the chance of the driver leaving in a possibly impaired state, officers placed spike strips under the truck's tires.
The officers then used sirens, air horns and a loud hailing PA system to wake the man, but were unsuccessful. The driver eventually woke up and noticed several police cars behind him. He immediately started driving south on 119th Avenue at a high rate of speed. The spike strips were effective in deflating the truck’s tires, however.
Despite having several deflated tires, the driver of the truck continued driving south on 119th Avenue, failing to stop at a stop sign at Powell Boulevard, and crashed head-on into a parked, but occupied police vehicle. The two officers inside received minor injuries.
Based on the police vehicle's position and trajectory of the truck, officers believe the truck would have driven into the side of a nearby house, where a child was sleeping.
After crashing, the driver of the truck fled on foot. Officers established a perimeter, and the suspect was safely taken into custody approximately 20 minutes later. Officers subsequently learned the F-350 was stolen out of Vancouver, Washington.
