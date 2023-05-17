The Goose Hollow apartment building that burned yesterday has started to collapse.
During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said the building could collapse. Shortly after the press conference ended, that prediction began to come true.
The top floor on the east side of the building collapsed, covering the sidewalk below with rubble.
“This is an unreinforced masonry building that was effectively being held together by the floors. These floors are now extremely damaged and affected by both fire, flame and water. So there's a heavy concern, or a significant concern, we could lose this building at any time,” Rick Graves, Portland Fire and Rescue spokesman, said less than an hour before the partial collapse.
The fire started at the May Apartments before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, and wasn’t completely extinguished until Wednesday morning.
The building at 1410 SW Taylor St. has 42 units, potentially housing up to 100 people. Fire officials said they did not believe anyone died in the fire, but they have not yet been able to confirm that with a room-by-room search. Some pets are believed to have died.
The Red Cross is providing shelter for tenants, Graves said.
Many former residents of Blanchet House, a social services organization in Old Town, lived in the apartment building, the nonprofit said.
"These are people who worked so hard to become housed, sober, and employed after experiencing homelessness. Now they are homeless again," Blanchet House said in a statement via Twitter. The organization runs a residential program for men and has offered shelter to some of those who lived in the apartment building, but "we don't have enough room for everyone who lost their homes."
"This is a dire situation for people who were just barely hanging on to their housing. It will take them months to find affordable housing and they might not," Blanchet House said.
Firefighters successfully prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
Residents of the building on S.W. 14th and Taylor won’t be able to retrieve any of their belongings.
Even residents of the two neighboring buildings aren’t allowed to return home. Those residents were escorted in by PF&R staff on Wednesday but only had five minutes to grab personal belongings, Graves said.
Residents told local media that a tenant in the building had repeatedly pulled the fire alarm and started fires in recent months, culminating in yesterday’s devastation. Graves said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.
The department’s forensic investigation will begin on Friday, with assistance from Scappoose Fire District.
Because of the risk of collapse, investigators can't safely enter the building.
Instead, they will use a drone to fly around and into the building and collect data. Scappoose Fire Chief Jeff Pricher, one of a few public safety drone operators in the region, will lead that effort.
Pricher also flew a drone for the department on Tuesday and “was able to give us infrared rays of where the hotspots in the fire were, and we were able to redirect our master streams to get those hotspots.” In the forensic investigation, Pricher will gather imagery of the room where fire officials believe the inferno began, and create 3-D models to aid the investigation.
The city engineer evaluated the building Wednesday morning and “red tagged it,” meaning no civilian entry, Graves said.
At the press conference, Graves said the city engineer “is not happy, but he has permitted one person from Portland Fire’s fire investigation unit to enter the structure through a window to gain access to where we believe the area of origin is,” if the drone investigation won’t be enough. But in light of the partial collapse that happened minutes later, that may have changed.
The apartment building, owned by SkyNat Property Management, was the subject of a December 2022 complaint alleging the building had severe leaks, mold and mildew, missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and other issues. A Portland Bureau of Development Services inspector examined the building and found 10 violations. The violations weren't corrected within city deadlines, resulting in more than $3,440 in fines levied against SkyNat. An inspection on May 15, the day before the fire, found that most of the violations had been corrected. Some were as simple to correct as stairwell doors propped open when they shouldn't be, or missing break-glass tools for fire extinguisher enclosures. The inspection did not find any violations of the city code for smoke alarms, which requires smoke alarms in every bedroom.
Bureau of Development Services spokesman Ken Ray said the inspection only looked at smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in common areas and the unit that the complaint was filed for, which was vacant and undergoing renovation at the time of the inspection, and found no issues. BDS inspectors don't check units for smoke detectors — which the landlord is required to provide — unless there is a complaint for that specific unit, Ray said.
Southwest Taylor Street is closed between the ramp onto I-405 and 15th Avenue. Southwest 14th Avenue is closed around the building. Fencing will be added. Those closures will likely remain in place at least through Saturday, Graves said.