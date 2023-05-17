Apartment Fire aftermath, May 17

A fire truck is parked in the vacant lot next to the apartment building at 1410 SW Taylor St., the day after a fire destroyed much of the building.

 PMG Photo: Anna Del Savio

The Goose Hollow apartment building that burned yesterday has started to collapse.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said the building could collapse. Shortly after the press conference ended, that prediction began to come true.

Fire, partial collapse, May 17, 2023

A partial collapse occurred on Wednesday afternoon, the day after fire spread through the apartment building.
Rick Graves, Portland Fire and Rescue

Portland Fire and Rescue spokesman Rick Graves speaks at a press conference the day after the fire at a Goose Hollow apartment building.
Download PDF Notice of Violation

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.