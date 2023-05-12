Wheeler freeze

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is proposing a one-year freeze on city taxes and fees.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he will push for a one-year freeze on most Portland fee and tax increases Thursday afternoon.

The announcement came shortly after a meeting Wheeler convened with representatives of other regional governments and PGE to discuss what he called their “collective tax burden.”

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.



