Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he will push for a one-year freeze on most Portland fee and tax increases Thursday afternoon.
The announcement came shortly after a meeting Wheeler convened with representatives of other regional governments and PGE to discuss what he called their “collective tax burden.”
“Portlanders are overburdened by collective increased taxes, utility rates, and fees. I hear from small business owners and residents on a regular basis who are hitting their limit — and some are considering moving out of the city as a result. Portlanders are paying a premium and they’re not seeing a value in this exchange. Government leaders at all levels need to work together to ensure we protect our small businesses and workers and safeguard our economic future,” Wheeler said.
According to the announcement, during the meeting, Wheeler outlined his commitment to propose a city-level reduction strategy, including a freeze of all fees and utility rate increases over the next year with the exception of utility increases specifically tied to servicing bonds as required to maintain our AAA bond rating.
Wheeler is expected to discuss his proposal at a City Council work session on user rates and fees scheduled from 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at City Hall, 1221 S.W. Fourth Avenue. It will be streamed on the city’s website.
If approved by the council, the freeze could require changes in the $7.1 billion budget that Wheeler released last week.
Several city bureaus are proposing or discussing tax and fee increases, including the Portland Water Bureau, which Wheeler will apparently allow to pay for bonds that have already been sold to fund such projects as the filtration plant approved by the council. The Portland Bureau of Transportation is asking to increase parking rates and is discussing a citywide “utility tax” on streets. Portland Parks & Recreation is exploring various options for increasing services and programs.
Others at the Thursday afternoon meeting included representatives of TriMet, Multnomah County, PGE, Port Public Schools, and the Port of Portland. Metro, the elected regional government, did not participate because of a conflict. Wheeler said he intended to create a multi-jurisdictional work group to continue the discussion in coming months.
The announcement included a Powerpoint presentation prepared by the Moss Adams accounting firm that found Portland area individuals and businesses pay more taxes and fees than those in neighboring state, including California. Newer taxes included those imposed by Portland for registering rentals, Metro for supportive homeless services and Multnomah County for expanded preschool. A Multnomah County capital gains tax to pay for lawyers for people facing eviction is on the May 16 special election ballot.
“New and increased taxes have increased the burden on Portland-area businesses and residents,” the study said.
The Portland Business Journal recently worked with Moss Adams on a story that found businesses in Portland pay more taxes than those in nearby cities. Business Journal reporter Pete Danko discussed it on “Think Out Loud” on Oregon Public Broadcasting on May 3, 2023.
“We found pretty striking differences in what a business owner would end up paying based on where their business is located and where they’re located. In Portland, in this example that we presented, we had a company that began with $15 million in total receipts. And at the end of the day, the Portland entity would be paying $429,000 in state and local income taxes; the entity and the owner, I should say. Beaverton: $361,000. Vancouver: $116,000. So the difference between Portland and Vancouver is $312,000,” Danko said.
