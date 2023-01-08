Franklin shooting

Video from AM 1450 KBPS shows fans fleeing the stands when the gunfire was heard.

 Courtesy Photo: AM 1450 KBPS/KOIN 6 News

UPDATED: Jan. 9

Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said the school district is ramping up police patrols near schools, in the wake of a shooting outside Franklin High School in Southeast Portland Saturday, Jan. 7 during a basketball game.