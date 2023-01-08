UPDATED: Jan. 9
Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said the school district is ramping up police patrols near schools, in the wake of a shooting outside Franklin High School in Southeast Portland Saturday, Jan. 7 during a basketball game.
In a message to families Sunday, Guerrero said the district will "accelerate talks" with the city of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau to step up patrols in school neighborhoods. He also called on city leaders, police and prosecutors to do more to help curb the city's gun violence.
"As a district, we have continued implementing additional safety measures and enhanced security outside of all basketball games, including additional PPS campus safety associates, community outreach partners, and police.
"As educators, we call on our city’s elected leaders, law enforcement, and the justice system to prioritize the development of a comprehensive neighborhood safety plan that protects our children, youth, families, and neighbors from this continued gun violence," Guerrero said.
Portland police arrested a 15-year-old boy after a Saturday night shooting that caused minor injuries to another juvenile in the Franklin High School parking lot.
The Jan. 7 shooting also interrupted a PIL Showcase basketball game being played inside the school’s gym. It was postponed.
A pistol was recovered as part of the investigation.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 7:39 p.m. when an officer who was working an overtime detail at the school heard shots being fired outside of the building. The officer immediately radioed for assistance while responding to investigate.
Officers and sergeants from East Precinct, Focused Intervention Team, K9 Unit, and Air Support Unit responded to the school at 5405 S.E. Woodward. The first assisting units arrived on scene within the minutes, police said.
The officers found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot on the east side of the building. They also found one juvenile with a possible graze wound injury, but the juvenile declined medical attention.
The 15-year-old was detained by Focused Intervention Team officers off campus, some distance from the shooting. He was booked at Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on an unrelated arrest warrant and a new charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The shooting happened while Cleveland High School was playing Roosevelt High School. Video from AM 1450 KBPS shows fans fleeing the stands when the gunfire was heard.
One player with Roosevelt High School who spoke with KOIN 6 News said he was on the court when the chaos broke out. He didn’t hear the gunshots but said he took off as soon as he saw the stampede of fans fleeing.
“I was on the court and all I heard was my coaches telling me to run and then we ran outside onto the field and some of our gear got messed up. And we were told the game was supposed to continue but it ended up being postponed,” he said. “I don’t want to play here again.”
The game will be made up at a later date.
During the investigation, the east side parking lot of Franklin High School was closed. Officers assisted participants and attendees at the game leaving an alternative exit.
The investigation is continuing by ECST detectives.
Anyone was information about this incident is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 23-6295. Or send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
The Jan. 7 shooting is one of at least four at or near Portland high schools so far this school year. In October, two students were hit by gunfire outside Jefferson High School in North Portland, leaving one hospitalized with a bullet wound. The following month, another student was wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting, shortly after leaving the campus.
In December, a student was shot outside Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland. The spate of recent gun violence near schools has led the district to reconsider using school resource officers on campuses.
Each incident left students with non-life threatening injuries.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.