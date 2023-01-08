Portland police arrested a 15-year-old boy after a shooting that caused minor injuries to another juvenile in the Franklin High School parking lot Saturday night.
The Jan. 7 shooting also interrupted a PIL Showcase basketball game being played inside the school’s gym. It was postponed.
A pistol was recovered as part of the investigation.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 7:39 p.m. when an officer who was working an overtime detail at the school heard shots being fired outside of the building. The officer immediately radioed for assistance while responding to investigate.
Officers and sergeants from East Precinct, Focused Intervention Team, K9 Unit, and Air Support Unit responded to the school at 5405 S.E. Woodward. The first assisting units arrived on scene within the minutes, police said.
The officers found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot on the east side of the building. They also found one juvenile with a possible graze wound injury, but the juvenile declined medical attention.
The 15-year-old was detained by Focused Intervention Team officers off campus, some distance from the shooting. He was booked at Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on an unrelated arrest warrant and a new charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
One player with Roosevelt High School who spoke with KOIN 6 News said he was on the court when the chaos broke out. He didn’t hear the gunshots but said he took off as soon as he saw the stampede of fans fleeing.
“I was on the court and all I heard was my coaches telling me to run and then we ran outside onto the field and some of our gear got messed up. And we were told the game was supposed to continue but it ended up being postponed,” he said. “I don’t want to play here again.”
The game will be made up at a later date.
During the investigation, the east side parking lot of Franklin High School was closed. Officers assisted participants and attendees at the game leaving an alternative exit.
The investigation is continuing by ECST detectives.
Anyone was information about this incident is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: ECST and reference case number 23-6295. Or send an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.