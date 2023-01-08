Franklin shooting

Video from AM 1450 KBPS shows fans fleeing the stands when the gunfire was heard.

 Courtesy: AM 1450 KBPS/KOIN 6 News

Portland police arrested a 15-year-old boy after a shooting that caused minor injuries to another juvenile in the Franklin High School parking lot Saturday night.

The Jan. 7 shooting also interrupted a PIL Showcase basketball game being played inside the school’s gym. It was postponed.