Teen in foster care in Portland is missing, could be in danger By Pamplin Media Group Dec 29, 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Taylor Halbrook Taylor Halbrook, 16, a youth in foster care, was reported missing from Southeast Portland on Saturday, Dec. 24. She is believed to be in danger.The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in the effort to find her, and to contact 911 or local law enforcement if anyone believes they have seen her.She may be in the Portland metro area. She is known to spend time in Southeast Portland, Oregon City and the Medford area. She may be with James Austin Buchanan.Name: Taylor HalbrookGender identity: FemaleDate of birth: Sept. 11, 2006Height: 5 feet 5 inchesWeight: 180 poundsEye color: HazelHair color: Dark brownOther identifying characteristics: Dark-rimmed glasses, last seen wearing velvet silver sweatpants and a long-sleeved black shirtLaw enforcement agency and case number: PPB 22.339649National Center for Missing and Exploited Children case number: 1468871 Tags Enforcement Agency Taylor Halbrook Clothing Sweatpants Foster Care Portland Youth Missing Child In Danger Southeast Portland Salem Medford Oregon