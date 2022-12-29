122922-fostergirlmissinginportland

Taylor Halbrook

Taylor Halbrook, 16, a youth in foster care, was reported missing from Southeast Portland on Saturday, Dec. 24. She is believed to be in danger.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in the effort to find her, and to contact 911 or local law enforcement if anyone believes they have seen her.

