Three people have died of injuries sustained in Portland crashes since May 9, including two pedestrians and a 19-year-old man who drove a Tesla into a tow truck.
The most recent death raises the number of fatal Portland crashes this year to 19. Nine of the victims have been pedestrians.
According to the most Portland Police Bureau, the most recent crash was on May 11 when Daniel Q. London crashed a white 2022 Tesla Model Y 4-door sedan into a black 2022 Freightliner flatbed tow truck being driven by an adult male at Southeast Duke Street and Southeast 72nd Avenue. London died at the scene
The tow truck driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A third vehicle at the intersection was damaged by vehicle debris from the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-122989.
Police have also announced a woman died at the hospital after being in a collision with a vehicle last week. She is identified as Joanna M. Sunseri, 81, of Kelso, Washington. Her family has been notified of her death.
According to police, the investigation began at 1:23 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, when a North Precinct officer on a call at Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast Broadway Street was notified by community members of a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection. The officer responded and assisted with first aid while requesting EMS. The injured pedestrian was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Due to the life-threatening severity of her injuries, the Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to investigate the crash.
The involved driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicated that the pedestrian was crossing Northeast Broadway in the western crosswalk. The driver, an adult female in a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder, was going northbound on Northeast 15th Avenue turning westbound on Northeast Broadway when the collision happened. She was not arrested or cited for moving violations.
The traffic crash investigator was notified that the pedestrian died at the hospital about 4 hours later.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-121007.
And police have announced a pedestrian involved in a crash last month has died in the hospital on May 7. She is identified as Katherine Lyda, 40. Her family has been notified of her death.
According to police, the investigation began at 5:21 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, when North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a crash at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Skidmore Street. When officers arrived, they found a crash involving a driver and a pedestrian.
The victim was transported to the hospital with critical, life threatening injuries. The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate the crash.
The involved driver, an adult male driving a 2006 Ford Taurus, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing Northeast 122nd Avenue eastbound in the north crosswalk against the lighted pedestrian signal. The driver of the Ford was northbound on Northeast 122nd Avenue when the collision happened. The driver was not arrested or cited for moving violations.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-106733.