Recent crashes

Three people have died of injuries sustained in Portland crashes since May 9, including two pedestrians and a 19-year-old man who drove a Tesla into a tow truck.

The most recent death raises the number of fatal Portland crashes this year to 19. Nine of the victims have been pedestrians.

