LEGISLATURE-state 2023

Tenants and landlords continue their political tussle in the 2023 legislative session as an Oregon Senate committee considers legislation to tighten the state's annual cap on rent increases, which for 2023 was 14.6% as a result of inflation.

 Peter Wong

Jessica Israel of Sherwood has taken her story to the Oregon Legislature, which she hopes will further tighten the state’s cap on annual rent increases – the latest battleground between tenants and landlords during this session.

The Senate Committee on Housing and Development has already received hundreds of statements for and against Senate Bill 611 in advance of a public hearing March 27 and a scheduled work session two days later. (During a work session, which is a public proceeding, lawmakers may amend and act on legislation – but they cannot accept new testimony.)

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Reporter

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”