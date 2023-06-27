Portland and Multnomah County have teamed up for an RV Safe Park on the Sunderland site in Northwest Portland. This site is near both Dignity Village and Portland International Airport. Elected officials and stakeholders gathered Monday afternoon to show off the site, which will be closed to all but residents and caseworkers when it opens.

The empty lot was formerly owned by the Port of Portland. It was graded, laid with asphalt and striped into 55 RV spots, with 10-foot separation. The site is at 9827 N.E. Sunderland Ave, just a 2-minute drive from RV Row, a string of approximately 50 RVs that line notorious Northeast 33rd Ave (the immobile convoy is visible from planes taking off nearby.) Those RVs are in various states of disrepair and have accrued possessions around them such as cars, motorcycles and furniture.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.