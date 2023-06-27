Staff from nonprofits, police, PBOT, elected officials and neighbors gathered for a preview of the Sunderland RV Safe Park June 26, which is set to open mid-July. The park is seen here from inside one of the pods, which will serve as meeting spaces for residents to meet with social workers as they work toward permanent housing.
The Sunderland RV Safe Park is set to open mid-July, welcoming people living in functional and non-functional RVs in 55 spots. The space at 9827 N.E. Sunderland Ave. was formerly where the Port of Portland stored "The Beast," a giant piece of mulching machinery.
Commissioner Dan Ryan, whose brief includes homeless services for the city and whose brother was once homeless, told the assembled, “The Sunderland site has been ready since November and I am relieved the good people at The Salvation Army and Multnomah County have signed the contract." Multnomah County Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards is in the rear in white jacket and Nikes.
People living in RVs by the side of the road, many of the vehicles inoperable, already line Northeast 33rd Avenue near Portland International Airport. Some of them will be invited to join the new Sunderland RV Safe Park when it opens in July, managed by the Salvation Army.
John Wheeler of the Portland Bureau of Transportation (second from left) and his team or parking enforcers will be the eyes and ears on the ground, talking to people living in RVs on the public right of way, to determine if moving into the Sunderland RV Safe Park would be a good fit.
Portland and Multnomah County have teamed up for an RV Safe Park on the Sunderland site in Northwest Portland. This site is near both Dignity Village and Portland International Airport. Elected officials and stakeholders gathered Monday afternoon to show off the site, which will be closed to all but residents and caseworkers when it opens.
The empty lot was formerly owned by the Port of Portland. It was graded, laid with asphalt and striped into 55 RV spots, with 10-foot separation. The site is at 9827 N.E. Sunderland Ave, just a 2-minute drive from RV Row, a string of approximately 50 RVs that line notorious Northeast 33rd Ave (the immobile convoy is visible from planes taking off nearby.) Those RVs are in various states of disrepair and have accrued possessions around them such as cars, motorcycles and furniture.