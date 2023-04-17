The date of April 18 should be noted on the calendars of all Americans. On that date in 1775, Paul Revere made his famous ride, warning citizens of the coming of British troops. April 18, 1906, saw the devastating San Francisco earthquake. The first game played in Yankee Stadium was on April 18, 1923. The legendary Doolittle Raid on Tokyo was conducted on April 18, 1942. In 1945 on a small island just off Okinawa, famed American war correspondent Ernie Pyle was struck down by a sniper’s bullet. Albert Einstein passed on April 18, 1955. One year later to the day, American actress Grace Kelly became Princess Grace of Monaco.
And 80 years ago Tuesday — on April 18, 1943 — a flight of 18 American P-38 fighters intercepted and shot down the aircraft that was transporting Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto — the architect of the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor —altering the course of the war in the Pacific.
And, although there is some controversy, an Oregonian is credited with shooting down Yamamoto’s plane.
Rex Barber was born in Culver, Oregon, on May 6, 1917, to Charlotte and William Barber. He attended Linfield College in McMinnville and Oregon State College, as an agricultural engineering student, from 1937 to 1940, before enlisting in the U.S. Armey Air Corp that September and trained as a fighter pilot.
After America entered the war, Barber was assigned duty with the 70th Pursuit Squadron and stationed at Henderson Field on newly-liberated Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands. He arrived there in December 1942, not long after the last Japanese troops had been forced off.
Henderson Field and the P-38 Lightning
Barber’s initial aircraft with the 70th Pursuit Squadron was the infamous Bell P-39 Airacobra. This single-engine fighter airplane was unpopular with its pilots due to its instability, difficulty to fly, and inefficient performance at higher altitudes. In addition, the plane was unusual in that its 12-cylinder liquid cooled Allison engine was situated directly behind the pilot; the propeller shaft extended forward to the nose right between the pilot’s legs.
Barber later said that, when the men were told that they’d be reassigned to the 339th Fighter Squadron and would be flying the twin-engine P-38 Lightning, “We jumped for joy.” The P-38 enjoyed a sterling reputation as a tough, durable, and dependable mount. Everyone in the fighter group enthusiastically signed on, though some of the men had never seen a P-38.
After undergoing training in Australia to familiarize them with the P-38, Barber and his squadron flew multiple combat sorties from Henderson. In addition to intercepting Japanese aircraft over Guadalcanal, the flyers were sent on missions further northwest up the chain of Solomon Islands to interdict enemy shipping. On one strafing run against a Japanese destroyer, Barber lapsed into what is known as “target fixation” to the extent that he lost situational awareness and failed to pull up in time to avoid striking a wing of his Lightning on the ship’s main mast. Three feet of the wing was sheared off, but he managed to coax the fighter back to Henderson and land without further damage or injury.
April 18: Operation Vengeance
The breaking of Japanese transmission code JN25 had made the difference in June 1942, and allowed the United States to narrowly prevail at the Battle of Midway. Still confident that their communications were secure, the Japanese arrogantly continued to use JN25 with few changes. Then, on April 14, 1943, American cryptanalysts decoded another crucial enemy transmission.
This time it was learned that Japanese Admiral Yamamoto — the commander of Japanese forces in the Pacific and the mastermind behind the Pearl Harbor attack that propelled the United States into World War II — was to conduct a forward base visitation by air to an island near Bougainville. The purpose of his visit was to boost the sagging morale of Japanese army forces that had been disastrously evicted from Guadalcanal and from other nearby islands. Their “victory disease” was in danger of degrading into depression and despair.
Charismatic Yamamoto, who, next to the Emperor, was easily the most popular person in all of Japan, was just the leader to reverse this alarming trend by restoring the troops’ esprit de corps. His base visit was to take place just four days hence: on Palm Sunday, April 18, 1942.
This was the first time that Yamamoto had ventured so close to American forces, and the commanders decided to try to intercept the admiral if possible. Some planners objected to making the effort for a number of reasons. For one, if an air attack was undertaken, even if it was not successful, the Japanese would surely realize that it resulted from intelligence gathered from a breach of their code. Further, there was discussion about whether killing Yamamoto might fall under the definition of a political assassination rather than a military operation.
These objections were struck down. First, it was reasoned that if the U.S. had gone to all the trouble of breaking the Japanese code, the intelligence that was gathered should be used, especially against such an important target. And second, while Yamamoto was certainly in a position to influence Japanese national policy, which was “political” in that sense, he still wore the uniform of the Imperial Japanese Navy and commanded troops in the field.
Now, some 80 years later, it is difficult to understand how despised Isoroku Yamamoto was by Americans. At that time, he was viewed as much more of an enemy than was Osama Bin Laden more recently. Thus, from a purely retribution point of view, his assassination made perfect sense.
Chester Nimitz, Commander in Chief of the Pacific Command, gave the operation a go-ahead. There is some evidence that President Franklin D. Roosevelt was advised, too, though his approval was not necessary to proceed with the attack. The effort was labeled Operation Vengeance.
The Plan
It was a Navy show and the Navy so wanted to be directly involved. The problem was, Yamamoto’s air route was well outside the maximum range of any existing Naval aircraft. Further, if a carrier task force attempted to maneuver close enough, it would certainly be discovered. So the job fell to the Army fighter squadrons on Guadalcanal. Only their long-range P-38s could manage the 1000-mile round trip from Henderson to Bougainville and back.
Major John Mitchell, the Commanding Officer of the 339th Fighter Squadron, was given the task to plan and lead the strike. Outside attempts to micro-manage the details of the mission were swept aside — if Mitchell was going to fly it, then he should plan it, was the thinking.
Mitchell’s plan was meticulous. First, he decided that the best chance to eliminate the admiral was by intercepting his transport in the air and not by strafing a surface watercraft he might be using.
This being the case, timing was crucial. Yamamoto was well known to be punctual to a fault. Code breakers had obtained his timetable and it was assumed that he would follow it. However, unknown factors affecting his schedule were always possible: weather, varying winds, equipment malfunction, last-second changes could certainly factor in.
Mitchell made some assumptions for his equation. Presumably the admiral would depart from the Japanese base at Rabaul on time. His aircraft, assumed to be a Mitsubishi “Betty” twin-engine bomber/transport, should maintain an average speed of 180 mph. After checking the weather reports, Mitchell estimated that his fighters would encounter a quartering headwind along their route and could cruise at an average speed of 197 mph.
With all of these factors in mind, any one of which could be way off, Mitchell estimated the chances of flying 500 miles and actually intercepting Yamamoto’s flight “at about a million to one.” There were just too many variables. But he had to plan the strike with what information he had at hand.
The details of the mission
Mitchell selected 18 pilots who would be divided into nine “sections” of two aircraft each. Two sections comprised a “division.” The four-plane “Killer Division” was made up of pilots Rex Barber, Tom Lanphier, Jim McLanahan and Joe Moore. These four would attack any transport aircraft, like the Mitsubishi “Betty.” The rest of the fighters would fly cover and confront any escorting Japanese fighters and those that might “scramble” from nearby Kahili airfield.
In all, Mitchell anticipated having to face as many as 75 to 100 Mitsubishi Zeros. A real dogfight was in the offing.
Mitchell would personally lead the flight. The other 17 pilots would follow behind him. To have any chance to make the intercept, precise navigation was imperative. Over the 500 air miles to Bougainville, five course changes were planned calculated on elapsed time, airspeed and compass headings.
An air intercept mission of this distance had never before been attempted. To maximize their range, each Lightning was fitted with two “drop” fuel tanks, one attached to the underside of the wings on each side of the fuselage inboard of the twin booms of the aircraft. One tank would be the standard 165-gallon type, the second contained 310 gallons. According to records, the original plan was to use two 310-gallon tanks, but not enough of them were available, thus the mismatch.
Barber later observed that this combination of tanks had never been tried. “We didn’t know if we’d even get off the damned runway,” he said.
The Lightning that Barber routinely flew displayed “Diablo” painted on its nose. However, on this historic occasion, “Diablo” was being serviced. He flew Lt. Bob Petit’s “Miss Virginia” instead.
The Flight
At 0630 on April 18, 1942, the group took off from Henderson Field. All of the 18 aircraft got airborne except for two members of the “Killer Division.” McClanahan’s Lightning blew a tire before liftoff and Moore’s failed to feed fuel properly, forcing him to abort. By prearrangement, their spots were filled by Lts. Besby Holmes and Ray Hines.
The group flew southwest over the Solomon Sea, far enough away from Guadalcanal to be over the horizon and thus out of sight of land and enemy spotters. To further hide from view, they maintained an altitude of only 50 to 100 feet over the water. Strict radio silence was maintained. Course changes were made when Mitchell turned. The others simply followed his lead.
The flyers knew that the mission would be long, hot, and boring. And that it was. To amuse himself along the way, Lt. Doug Canning counted 48 sharks in one large group. He also spotted a large manta ray that was lazing near the surface. In the heat, another pilot nodded off and as he did, the tips of his propellers clipped the surface of the water. The resulting spray of seawater dried into a haze on his windscreen that impaired his vision for the rest of the mission. Mitchell confessed that at one point even he became drowsy.
Eventually, the flight made its last turn toward Bougainville, right onto heading 020. At that point the island was still out of sight. Mitchell glanced behind to be certain that the others had made the course change with him. The group then began a slow climb to match the expected altitude of Yamamoto’s aircraft.
At first, Mitchell saw nothing. Had he made a colossal error in navigation and had missed the entire island? Then through the haze he detected a pale streak of a beach. He checked his watch. It was 0934, a minute ahead of schedule.
Just as Mitchell was about to take action, his wingman, keen-eyed Doug Canning called out: “Bogeys, ten o’clock high!” (Later accounts state that Canning said “eleven o’clock” but Canning himself maintains that it was “ten.”) The pilots looked up. There, right where they should be, were Betty bombers with six A6M Zeros flying cover over them. Mitchell ordered that external wing tanks be dropped. The chase was on.
The attack and dogfight
As Barber later described it, the aerial action went like this:
“Killer Flight” pilot Holmes discovered that his tanks would not drop so he and his wingman Hines pulled aside. Barber spotted at least two “Bettys,” which he then approached from their right side. At that point, one of the Japanese “Bettys” sharply steepened its descent as if to evade attack. Above, the escorting Zeros began a dive to intercept the Americans.
Seeing this, Lanphier turned up to confront them. Barber, as Lanphier’s wingman, would normally follow suit, but knowing that the mission was to attack a transport aircraft, not to engage in a dogfight, stayed put. He swung the nose of his fighter into position directly behind one “Betty,” took aim with five nose-mounted machine guns and fired.
By swinging the nose of Miss Virginia left and right, Barber could rake the entire enemy aircraft, from wing to wing. He saw pieces of the plane’s rudder and right engine cowling come off while the same engine began smoking heavily. The relative speeds of the two aircraft caused the Lightning to pass over the top of the “Betty.” They nearly collided. Barber saw the enemy craft descend sharply into the thick jungle below. He did not see it strike the ground, though looking back, he detected a large column of smoke coming from the site where the craft would have crashed. No other P-38 was seen making an attack on this “Betty.”
By slowing down to attack this “Betty,” Barber had given the covering Zeros a chance to catch up to him. As they attacked, Miss Virginia sustained 104 bullet holes (52 in and out) through the fuselage. Seven bullets even passed through the propeller blades. But the rugged Lightning flew on.
In making his hasty escape, Barber raced low over the jungle treetops and out over the open ocean, Zeros close on his tail. Fortunately, Mitchell had dispatched other Lightnings to descend and drive off the enemy planes.
Once over the water, Barber encountered a second “Betty” that had already been crippled by Holmes (who had by this time stripped his tanks). It was limping low along the surface, kicking up spray with its propellers. Barber slipped in behind it and finished it off. It crashed into the sea.
Back to Henderson ASAP
There was no time to celebrate. It would be mere seconds before a swarm of Zeros would rise up from Kahili and spoil the day. The Lightnings were ordered back to base. No formation was observed; each man was on his own.
Everyone’s fuel level was low to critical. By taking the most direct route and with crossed fingers, Barber made it back to Henderson with what seemed like only pints of fuel left in his wing tanks.
All of the flyers returned safely but for Lt. Hines. After the attack on the “Bettys,” his P-38 was last seen heading out to sea with one engine smoking. His body was never recovered, and his fate never learned.
At Henderson, Barber and Mitchell were standing together when Lanphier rolled up in a jeep. His aircraft had run out of fuel while landing. “I got Yamamoto!” he shouted.
Mitchell and Barber stared at each other. How could Lanphier know who was on the destroyed “Bettys”? For all they knew at the time, Yamamoto had taken a bus.
The controversy over who did what to whom
The Japanese soon admitted that Admiral Yamamoto had perished aboard an aircraft that crashed into the Bougainville jungle. An autopsy revealed that he may not have died as a result of the crash itself. His wounds demonstrated that he had actually been struck by two large-caliber bullets, either of which would have been fatal.
For their actions, Mitchell, Barber and Lanphier each were awarded the Navy Cross. That should have been ample recognition on the part of the participants in the mission, but Lanphier insisted he be credited with the “killing” of the Japanese admiral. Thus, the seeds of a major wartime controversy were planted.
The USAAF reviewed the after-action reports made by each of the pilots. Both Barber and Lanphier stated facts that supported each of their claims. Based upon their versions, both pilots received one full credit for downing a “Betty” over the landmass of Bougainville. Therefore, it was assumed that two “Bettys” had crashed into the jungle. For downing the “Betty” that crashed into the sea, Barber received partial credit. (It should be noted that such recognition is very important stuff to a combat fighter pilot. Achieving “ace” status, that is, at least five confirmed “kills” is a major accomplishment and honor.)
Just how many “Bettys” were there?
So it lay until the mid-1970s when Japanese records revealed that there were but two Bettys that were transporting Admiral Yamamoto on April 18, 1943. One crashed into the sea, no one disputed that. But what about the other one? Which American pilot should be credited? The Air Force again reviewed the case and in true governmental fashion split the baby by deducting a half credit from the records of both Lanphier and Barber. Thus, according to the USAF, both pilots shot down Yamamoto’s plane and should share credit.
Amongst military historians and those who participated in the mission, the argument went on and on. The matter came to a head in 1988 when the Nimitz State Museum of the Pacific War located in Fredericksburg, Texas, conducted what was called the “Yamamoto Retrospective.” It was an attempt to review all available facts and hopefully resolve the controversy.
All of the living participants of the mission were invited to attend. Present were Major John Mitchell, (then) Lt. Douglas Canning and (then) Lt. Rex Barber. Also at the session was the only surviving Japanese witness, Zero fighter pilot Mr. Kenji Yanagiya. Sadly, Lt. Lanphier had only recently passed away and thus was not in attendance.
The evidence presented in the all-day session, as well as the statements given by participants, are worthy of a separate article. Suffice it to say, the unwavering version provided by Barber was fully supported by the physical and testimonial evidence. This included the type and nature of the damage inflicted upon the “Betty” both before and after its crash into the trees. Lanphier’s ever-changing account was found to be at variance with the facts.
After a full ‘hearing’ on the matter, the group decided that Oregonian Rex T. Barber should have been awarded full credit for shooting down the only “Betty” aircraft that crashed into the Bougainville jungle.
Of course, the opinions of the experts and those who were on the scene in 1943 made no difference to the US Air Force. It refused to reinstate Barber’s half credit, despite Barber’s formal request that it do so.
Why does any of this matter?
The desires of the participants aside, history works hard to establish the true facts of an event. This is especially true when the event is the elimination of a major military figure like Yamamoto. Historians later likened his killing as Japanese leader and commander in chief of the Japanese combined fleet to a major battlefield victory. His replacement could never achieve his greatness and success. In short, a severe blow to Japanese morale was delivered by the bold, valiant actions of Oregonian Rex Barber.
Barber died on July 26, 2001. His home state has recognized his tremendous contribution by affixing his name to the US 97 bridge that spans the Crooked River, just north of Terrebonne. A monument was erected in the wayside park next to the bridge that describes the famous mission and Barber’s part in it. He should be remembered as one of the most remarkable Oregonians of all time, one who altered the course of history.
This story is part of an ongoing series on the 80th anniversaries of significant WWII events by historian Don Bourgeois.