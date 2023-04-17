The date of April 18 should be noted on the calendars of all Americans. On that date in 1775, Paul Revere made his famous ride, warning citizens of the coming of British troops. April 18, 1906, saw the devastating San Francisco earthquake. The first game played in Yankee Stadium was on April 18, 1923. The legendary Doolittle Raid on Tokyo was conducted on April 18, 1942. In 1945 on a small island just off Okinawa, famed American war correspondent Ernie Pyle was struck down by a sniper’s bullet. Albert Einstein passed on April 18, 1955. One year later to the day, American actress Grace Kelly became Princess Grace of Monaco.

And 80 years ago Tuesday — on April 18, 1943 — a flight of 18 American P-38 fighters intercepted and shot down the aircraft that was transporting Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto — the architect of the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor —altering the course of the war in the Pacific.